Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market To Reach USD 1.97 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Brazil According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Intracranial pressure monitoring (ICP) involves measuring the pressure in the skull by placing a small probe inside the skull, which is attached to the other end to a bedside monitor. The device senses the pressure inside the skull and sends the measurements to a recording device and hence can be compared with the normal range of the pressure inside the skull. The monitoring of intracranial pressure is used in treating various severe traumatic brain injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and others.

The key aspects acting as the growth factors include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic accidents, which are anticipated to propel the market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices in the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2018, it is estimated that about sixty-nine million individuals worldwide are expected to sustain a Traumatic Brain Injury each year. Furthermore, escalating cases of brain infection, aneurysm, and meningitis would result in an amplified requirement for ICP monitoring.

An increase in the spending capacity of the individuals for the health care system is affecting boosting the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the database of the World Health Organization, 2019 the two years into the Sustainable Development Goals era, global spending on health continues to rise which was US$ 7.8 trillion in 2017, suggesting about 10% of GDP and $1,080 per capita which has increased up from US$ 7.6 trillion in 2016. Moreover, the stringent regulation and the growing product recalls are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

The stringent regulations of the market would decide the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2019, announced a class I recall of Integra LifeSciences’ LimiTorr Volume Limiting Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Drainage System and its MoniTorr Intracranial Pressure (ICP) External CSF Drainage and Monitoring Systems. A class I recall is the most severe type of recall in which the recalled product poses a grave risk of harm or death to the patient. The stringent regulations over the products would help the right quality products to grow in the forecast period.

The key players in this sector are focusing more on technological advancements. For instance, Raumedic has recently launched an intracranial pressure monitoring device for home use. The telemetric catheter, the device called Raumed Home ICP, measures the pressure inside the cranium – the intracranial pressure, or ICP. The product has recently received CE marking and was developed primarily for people who suffer from hydrocephalus.

The recent innovation in the intracranial pressure monitoring device includes the change in bioresorbable optical sensor systems, which uses millimeter-scale and bioresorbable Fabry-Perot interferometers and two-dimensional photonic crystal structures enabling accurate, continuous measurements of pressure and temperature.

Among the key market players, Branchpoint Technologies in 2018 announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance for its AURA ICP Monitoring System. It includes a fully implantable and wireless intracranial pressure (ICP) sensor, which enables mobile ICP monitoring in brain-injured patients. The AURA system is entirely wireless in both the power and transmission of patient data directly to a bedside monitor. AURA enables telemetric monitoring of parenchymal ICP, including continuous ICP waveforms, and eliminates the need for additional capital equipment investments.

The global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market is highly fragmented with major players like Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Codman and Shurtleff , Inc., Vittamed, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Orsan Medical Technologies, Boston Neurosciences (US), Terumo Corporation (US), and Natus Medical Incorporated (US).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market on the basis of techniques, applications, end-use and region:

Techniques Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Invasive External Ventricular Drainage Microtransducer ICP Monitoring Devices Fibre Optic Devices Microchips Others

Non-invasive MRI/CT Fundoscopy Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography Tymphanic Membrane Displacements Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Traumatic Brain Surgery

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

CNS Infections

Cerebral Edema

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



