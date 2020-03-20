Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 201.9 Million with Growth Rate at 16.7% CAGR by 2027

The intra-abdominal pressure is measured by using intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. The measurement is done by inserting the catheter into the abdominal compartment, or bladder, stomach, or other cavities.

The global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is estimated to account for US$ 201.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: Drivers

High prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) is expected to propel growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study ‘Incidence, Risk Factors, and Outcomes of Intra-Abdominal Hypertension in Critically Ill Patients-A Prospective Multicenter Study’ published in the journal Critical Care Medicine in 2019, IAH was present in 34.0% of the patients (included in the study) on the day of ICU admission and in 48.9% of the patients during the observation period.

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: Opportunities

R&D in intra-abdominal pressure is expected to create significant market opportunity for players in the target market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, in the study, ‘Intra-Abdominal Pressure as a Marker of Enteral Nutrition Intolerance in Critically Ill Patients. The PIANE Study’, researchers from Hospital Universitario Germans Trias i Pujol, Spain, tested the hypothesis that increased values of intra-abdominal pressure could be used as a marker for enteral nutrition intolerance in critically ill patients and found that intra-abdominal pressure values are increased in patients with enteral nutrition intolerance.

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: Restraints

Low cost of intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices may lead to quality issues, which is also expected to hamper growth of the market. Primary insights have revealed that market players rely on Chinese manufacturers for component supplies for manufacturing global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices. Chinese market players are increasing pressure on competitors to lower product and component prices by offering products at relatively lower cost. This price pressure on suppliers offering components from Chinese players may affect the quality of products in the long run, which may lead to negative market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The Disposable product segment in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market was valued at US$ 53.1 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 182.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) is expected to propel growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period.

The Intra-Abdominal Hypertension segment held dominant position in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in 2019, accounting for 86.3% share in terms of value, followed Intra-Compartment Pressure application segment, respectively. Development of Di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP)-free products is expected to propel growth of the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Potrero Medical raised US$ 26.6 million in financing to scale up manufacturing of its sensor-equipped indwelling catheter.

The market is witnessing launch of advanced open abdomen dressing. For instance, in July 2018, KCI, an Acelity Company, launched ABTHERA ADVANCE Open Abdomen Dressing—a next generation temporary abdominal closure device that uses ABTHERA Open Abdomen Negative Pressure Therapy for increasing overall tissue, skin and fascia movement, with no change in intra-abdominal pressure.

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market include, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), ConvaTec Group PLC, Stryker Corporation, Biometrix Ltd.(Degania Silicone, Ltd.), Centurion Medical Products (Medline Industries, Inc.), Holtech Medical, and Potrero Medical.

Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Medline Industries, Inc. acquired Médi-Sélect, a Canada–based medical and dental supplies distributor.

Segmentation

