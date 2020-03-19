Insulin Delivery Devices Market To Reach USD 30.17 Billion By 2027 | Sanofi Diabetes, Nova Nordisk, Omnipod Insulin Management, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Insulin Delivery Devices market was valued at USD 14.63 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 30.17 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3%. Insulin is a naturally occurring hormone that is responsible for allowing glucose in the blood to enter the bloodstream, providing them with energy to function. Being essential to life, a lack of its secretion, or improper secretion of insulin. A lack of effective insulin plays a crucial role in the development of diabetes. Thus, people with diabetes have to externally inject insulin in order to sustain themselves.

With the changes in the lifestyle of people, there has been a spike in the number of cases of diabetes, and therefore, there has been a rise in the demand for insulin delivery devices. Insulin delivery devices are very useful for people suffering from type – I diabetes. There are various types of delivery devices, and the choice of the devices depends on the patients. The continuous research and development in this field and the launch of novel devices have propelled the market. For instance, the announcement of the approval of interoperable pumps has aroused interest in the market. Besides, the proposed launch of smart insulin pens has further sparked interest among the people for this market. Such factors increase the demand for the devices.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G System has been a milestone in this market. It was recently launched, making delivery of insulin simpler and easier.

Insulin pens are expected to grow at a rate of 9.2%. The expected launch of smart insulin pens in the year 2019 has sparked further interest in this market. Insulin pens have been proven to be easier at application and accessible. Thus, they dominate the market with a share of 50.8%.

Insulin Pumps are seen to be the fastest-growing devices with growing awareness. They are expected to register a growth rate of 11.2%.

With the advanced devices in the market, taking insulin at home has been made possible. Thus, the rising preference for homecare has made it dominate the market. It registers a market share of 68% and continues to grow at a rate of 9.5%.

The availability of financial assistance facilities and strong government support and initiatives to make insulin delivery devices and medications affordable has been a significant boost to the growth of the market.

North America records the highest number of cases of diabetes. Changes in lifestyle, improper dietary habits, and lack of exercise have been the key factors responsible for the increased number of cases. Thus, North America dominates the market by holding more than 50% of the global market share.

Europe follows North America by holding the second largest market share. This can be attributed to the extensive research and development carried out in this region along with the launch of novel products.

The Asia Pacific is seen to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing number of diabetes cases. In addition to this, the availability of resources and cheap labor has encouraged several manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in this region. The region is expected to continue its growth at a rate of 10.4%.

The key players in the market include Sanofi Diabetes, Nova Nordisk, Omnipod Insulin Management, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer, Johnson and Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Insulin Delivery Devices market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Insulin Syringe

Insulin Pens: Disposable Reusable

Insulin Jet Injectors

Insulin Pumps: Tethered Patch

Insulin Needles

Insulin Inhalers: External Insulin Implantable Insulin



Distribution Channels (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Homecare

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



