India Static Compression Therapy Market Size & Trends 2020 – expected to reach US$ 241.8 Million With CAGR of 7.4% by 2027 – Industry Analysis by Growth, Demand, Research Report, Release Mechanism, Business Opportunity and Challenges

Static compression therapy products are highly effective in the treatment of varicose veins and spider veins. The adoption of compression bandages is higher compared to compression socks and stockings due their low cost. Stockings used in static compression therapy are effective in the treatment of varicose veins and spider veins. Socks are effective for leg pain in diabetic patients.

India static compression therapy market is estimated to account for US$ 138.6 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 241.8 Mn by the end of 2027.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3532

India Static Compression Therapy Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of venous ulcers and other vein diseases is expected to propel growth of India static compression therapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Estimation of Prevalence of Varicose Veins Formation and Associated Risks in North Indian Population’, published in 2019 in Research & Reviews: A Journal of Health Professions, the prevalence of varicosities formation was noted high in the Northern Indian population with around one-third of women (in the study group) and one fifth of men found affected by this disorder.

India Static Compression Therapy Market: Opportunities

Older debilitated patients with comorbidities find it difficult to use compression stockings. Market players can focus on developing products that are convenient for the geriatric age group to enhance their market share.

India Static Compression Therapy Market: Restraints

Availability of substitutes is expected to hider growth of India static compression therapy market. The substitute for static compression therapy is dynamic compression therapy. Moreover, increasing use of compression devices could hamper demand for bandages and stockings.

Key Takeaways:

Compression bandages segment in India static compression therapy market was valued at US$ 78.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 148.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The compression bandages provide compression to the injured blood vessels by facilitating blood clot formation, thereby treating rapid blood loss or haemorrhage. Compression bandages are highly suited at stabilizing wounds on limbs. The bandages also find application in treating venomous snake bites, to avoid venom progression into the bloodstream. Pressure bandages are ideal emergency tools for severe injuries such as sports injuries and accidents.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/india-static-compression-therapy-market-2854

The retail pharmacies segment held dominant position in India static compression therapy market in 2018, accounting for 63.6% share in terms of value, followed by online pharmacies. There is a presence of large number of retail pharmacies in the country who readily make available newer products in the market. Moreover, increasing spending capacity of the population is also expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are offering sizing mobile apps. For instance, Sigvaris AG offers Sizing App, which helps users find the suitable compression stockings and provides size recommendations and product suggestions.

The use of static compression therapy in gym is a new trend. It helps to increase blood flow to specific parts of the body, thereby providing more oxygen and nutrients to those areas for speedy recovery, relieving pain, and improving performance during various gym activities.

India Static Compression Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in India static compression therapy market include, 3M, BSN Medical, Sigvaris AG, and Vissco Healthcare.

India Static Compression Therapy Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2018, Sigvaris AG launched DELILAH, a support stockings in the fine-structured 140D FLAT.

Purchase this Report (Price 4500 USD for Single-User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3532

Segmentation

By Product Type Compression Bandages Compression Garments Upper Garments Lower Garments Compression Stockings Diabetic Socks By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737