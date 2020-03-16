India Intravenous Anesthetic Market to Touch a Valuation of USD 90.4 Million by 2027 | Global Market Dynamics, Drivers, Restraints, Factor Analysis, Technology, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2027

India Intravenous Anesthetic Market, by Type (Barbiturates, Ketamine, Benzodiazepines, Propofol, and Others) and by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) is estimated to be valued at US$ 65.0 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Intravenous anesthetics are a group of fast-acting compounds that are used to induce complete sedation. Some of the important intravenous anesthetics include propofol, etomidate, ketamine, and barbiturates. The increasing number of surgeries in India is a key factor that is expected to drive growth of the India intravenous anesthetic market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of heart disease in India is one of the key factor that leads to rising number of different surgeries in India. For instance, according to the CADI Research Foundation data, in 2010, around 47 million Indians suffered from coronary artery disease (CAD). Moreover, around 60,000 coronary bypass surgeries are performed every year in India. Such high number of surgeries performed in India is expected to fuel growth of the India intravenous anesthetic market.

Increasing adoption of surgical robots made advancement in surgical procedures which is expected to fuel growth of the India intravenous anesthetic market over the forecast period. Advancements in surgical products and technologies have led to shift from conventional surgeries to minimally invasive surgeries. The usage of robotic technology conducting minimally invasive surgeries has resulted in significant changes in surgical procedures. The acceptance of robotic surgeries increased the number of surgeries performed in India. Moreover, these increasing surgeries are expected to drive growth of the India intravenous anesthetic market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of the India intravenous anesthetic market:

India intravenous anesthetic market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to increasing number of surgeries performed in India

Among type, propofol segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the India intravenous anesthetic market, owing to high adoption of propofol by Indian healthcare professional for anesthetic procedure

Major players operating in the India intravenous anesthetic market include AstraZeneca Plc, Fresenius Kabi, AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Piramal Healthcare, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, and Mylan N.V.

Detailed Segmentation:

India Intravenous Anesthetic Market, By Type: Barbiturates Ketamine Benzodiazepines Propofol Others

India Intravenous Anesthetic Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Others

Company Profiles AstraZeneca Plc* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Highlights Strategies Fresenius Kabi AbbVie Inc. Baxter International Inc. Braun Melsungen AG Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd Piramal Healthcare Hikma Pharmaceuticals Mylan N.V.



