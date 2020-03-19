India Hemostat Market to Score Past US$ 105.1 Million Valuation by 2027 | Global Industry 2020, Size, Share, Key Trends, By Products, By Techniques, By Applications and End User to Forecast

Hemostat is used in both minor as well as major surgeries, but primarily in cardiac, orthopedic cases, where there is extensive blood flow when incisions are made. Hemostats are also used in emergency surgeries, amputations, excision, and other surgeries.

India hemostat market is estimated to account for US$ 63.1 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 105.1 Mn by the end of 2027.

India Hemostat Market: Drivers

Increasing number of hospitals and healthcare facilities and surge in healthcare expenditure is expected to propel growth of India hemostat market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the number of government hospitals in India increased from 35,416 in 2017 to 37, 725 in 2018.

India Hemostat Market: Opportunities

Growing medical tourism is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in India hemostat market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation’s January 2019 release, the estimated Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India on medical purpose during the years 2015, 2016, and 2017 were 2,33,918, 4,27,014, and 4,95,056 respectively.

India Hemostat Market: Restraints

Low doctor-patient ratio is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, according to World Health Organization’s data updated in April 2019, in India, there is one government doctor for every 10,189 people or a deficit of 600,000 doctors, and the nurse: patient ratio is 1:483.

Key Takeaways:

Mechanical hemostat held dominant position in India hemostat market in 2018, accounting for 88.8% share in terms of value, followed by 2027. Mechanical hemostat is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as it is the primary hemostatic technique employed in the hospitals. Mechanical hemostatic techniques such as use of sutures, staples, and ligating clips is cost effective.

The surgeries segment held dominant position in India hemostat market in 2018, accounting for 63.1% share in terms of value, followed by trauma cases, respectively. Increasing number of surgical procedures, both, domestic as well as for international patients is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), performed ~0.2 million surgeries in 2018.

The hospitals segment held dominant position in India hemostat market in 2018, accounting for 40.9% share in terms of value, followed by ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics, respectively. Factors such as increasing healthcare investment, and reimbursement facilities is expected to support growth of the segment. For instance, the Government of India has approved the continuation of National Health Mission with a budget of US$ 4.40 billion under the Union Budget 2019-20. Moreover, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) the largest government funded healthcare program targeting more than 500 million beneficiaries has been allocated US$ 887.04 million under the Union Budget 2019-20.

Market Trends

Local manufactures are focused on expanding their business in developed markets. For instance, in March 2018, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, a medical device manufacturer based in India, received the U.S. FDA clearance for Axiostat chitosan hemostatic dressing.

Players in the market are adopting online distribution channels to enhance their market share. For instance, Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, offers Ethicon Surgicel absorbable hemostat and other products on various e-commerce platforms.

India Hemostat Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in India hemostat market include, Ethicon Inc., Aegis Lifesciences. Eucare Pharmaceuticals (P) Ltd., Baxter International, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, and Mil Laboratories.

India Hemostat Market: Key Developments

Players in the market are focused on expanding their manufacturing facilities. For instance, in April 2019, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited expanded its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Gujarat Pharma Techno Park in Ahmedabad, India.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2018, Baxter International closed the US$ 153 million acquisition of hemostat and sealant assets from Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

Segmentation

By Product Form Mechanical Flowable

By Product Base Gelatin Cellulose

By Application Surgeries Trauma Cases

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics



