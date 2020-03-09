Increasing Adoption of Menstrual Products to Expand Menstrual Cup Market

Menstrual Cup Market Synopsis

Menstrual cup market 2020 is anticipated to earn decent amount of revenue. Rising popularity about women hygiene is anticipated to catalyze growth rate of the market in the upcoming years. A report provided by Market Research Future (MRFR) suggests that the global menstrual cup market is expected to mark 3.5% CAGR during the evaluation period 2018 to 2023. It is anticipated to gain a decent valuation by the close of the forecast period.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted by governments and Non-Profit Organizations (NGOs) to support the use of menstrual products. It is expected to catapult the menstrual cup market on upward trajectory. In addition, the product is proven to be a healthier alternative to sanitary napkins. This, in turn, is supporting the development of the menstrual cup market and is likely to continue doing so in the coming years.

Menstrual cups are 100% environment friendly as it is made of medical grade silicone. Also, it doesn’t for women health. It is expected to catalyze the growth rate of the menstrual cup market in the foreseeable future. Rising number of working women, in conjunction with urbanization, is supposed to further amplify the augmentation of the menstrual cup market during the assessment period. However, the availability of a wide range of substitutes such as tampons, napkins, etc. is likely to restrict market growth in the coming years.

Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation

On the basis of product, segments of the menstrual cup market are reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups. Among these, the reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for around 87% share in 2017. It is anticipated to dominate the market in the foreseeable future. The values of the segment was USD 1069.73 Mn in 2017. These cups last for 1 to 5 years which is poised to drive segmental growth in the upcoming years.

On the basis of type, the menstrual cup market has been segmented into hollow menstrual cups, flat menstrual cups, round menstrual cups, and pointy menstrual cups. Among these, the round cup segment was valued at USD 655.76 Mn in 2017 and held 43% market share approximately. It is easy to use, which is supposed to support segmental growth in the forthcoming years. The hollow menstrual cups segment is also likely to gain popularity and is expected to value at USD 495.88 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Based on distribution channel, the menstrual cup market has been segmented into retail outlets, online stores, and others. Among these, the online stores segment is expected to dominate the market and touch a valuation of USD 1024.41 Mn over the forecast period.

Menstrual Cup Market Regional Analysis

The geographical evaluation of the menstrual cup market is covered in this report that covers the following major segments – Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). These regional segments are studied for a country-level assessment to provide a comprehensive view. Americas is presumed to exercise dominance over the market in the foreseeable future. It is due to the rising awareness about hygiene among the female fraternity. Europe is also prognosticated to exhibit similar growth pattern. Urbanization is presumed to support the growth of the menstrual cup market in the region. APAC, on the other side, is projected to exhibit fast growth due to rapid adoption of the product.

Menstrual Cup Market Competitive Dashboard

Diva International Inc.

The Keeper Inc.

Lunette

Vcup

Me Luna

Anigan

LadyCup

Ruby Life Ltd.

FemCap Inc.

Irisana S.A.

are some of the major participants of the menstrual cup market. These players are anticipated to resort to material innovation and awareness campaigns to catalyze competition in the market.

