Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccines Market will grow at 4.9% CAGR, to be valued at USD 1,418.2 Mn by 2027 | Global Industry Analysis by Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape and Demand

Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccines Market report offer insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with a focus on leading key players, areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions, and applications.

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 966.6 million in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Free Download PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3581

(**Note: Free Sample with TOC, Graph, Charts)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccine Market:

Manufacturers are engaged in adopting inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their position in the market. This is expected to propel the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market growth. For instance, in February 2019, GlaxoSmithKline subunit, Chiron Behring, was acquired by Bharat Biotech. Post-acquisition, in November 2019, Chiron Behring reintroduced anti-rabies vaccine, ChiroRab, in India, in order to overcome the vaccination shortage in the country.

Moreover, major manufacturers are focused on the introduction of new software, in order to record the number of dosage of rabies vaccination, as a patient is immunized with three dosage over the interval of few days. For instance, in 2019, Kedrion Biopharma, an Italy-based company, launched a software, KEDRAB Dose calculator, in the U.S., in order to help healthcare providers to quickly and accurately determine the amount of vaccine KEDRAB that needs to be administered to rabies patients.

Many foundations across the world are providing monetary support to manufacturers for the research and development of new vaccines with high efficacy and vaccines that are cost-effective. For instance, in 2016, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated US$ 13.2 million grant to Batavia Biosciences, in order to manufacture clinical-grade inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) using its low-cost polio vaccine manufacturing process i.e. NevoLine manufacturing technology, which was developed by Univercells. The vaccine will cost less than US$ 0.30 per dose i.e., lower than the currently available vaccine by 5 times.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/inactivated-polio-and-rabies-vaccines-market-2885

Key Market Takeaways:

The global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing launch of products related to inactivated polio and rabies vaccine by key players

Non-government organizations (such as Gavi organization) are also taking efforts to decrease the cases of inactivated polio and rabies vaccine which is expected to boost the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing cost of maintaining rabies-free and polio-free conditions in the region

Some of the major players operating in the global inactivated polio and rabies vaccines market include Bharat Biotech., BIO-MED, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Kedrion Biopharma Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bilthoven Biologicals, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Order a copy of Global Inactivated Polio And Rabies Vaccines Market Report 2020 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3581

Detailed Segmentation

Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccine Market, By Vaccine:

Inactivated Polio Vaccines

Inactivated Rabies Vaccines

Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccine Market, By Method of Inactivation:

Solvent Detergent Method

Radiation Method

pH Concentration

Heat Inactivation

Others

Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccine Market, By Age Group:

Pediatrics

Adults

Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Government

Private

Global Inactivated Polio and Rabies Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America By Vaccine Type : Inactivated Polio Vaccines Inactivated Rabies Vaccines By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method Radiation Method pH Concentration Heat Inactivation Others By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults By Distribution Channel: Government Private By Country: U.S Canada

Latin America By Vaccine Type: Inactivated Polio Vaccines Inactivated Rabies Vaccines By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method Radiation Method pH Concentration Heat Inactivation Others By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults By Distribution Channel: Government Private By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe By Vaccine Type: Inactivated Polio Vaccines Inactivated Rabies Vaccines By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method Radiation Method pH Concentration Heat Inactivation Others By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults By Distribution Channel: Government Private By Country: K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific By Vaccine Type: Inactivated Polio Vaccines Inactivated Rabies Vaccines By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method Radiation Method pH Concentration Heat Inactivation Others By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults By Distribution Channel: Government Private By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East By Vaccine Type: Inactivated Polio Vaccines Inactivated Rabies Vaccines By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method Radiation Method pH Concentration Heat Inactivation Others By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults By Distribution Channel: Government Private By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa By Vaccine Type: Inactivated Polio Vaccines Inactivated Rabies Vaccines By Method of Inactivation: Solvent Detergent Method Radiation Method pH Concentration Heat Inactivation Others By Age Group: Pediatrics Adults By Distribution Channel: Government Private By Country: Central Africa South Africa North Africa



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

Other Related News: