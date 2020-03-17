In vivo CRO Market To Reach USD 6.27 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global In vivo CRO Market was valued at USD 3.33 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.27 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. In vivo contract research organization (CRO) is a company that offers support to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in the form of research services outsourced on a contractual basis.

With the growing approval of biologics over small molecule drugs, there is a huge development in the biosimilars industry that is driving the market of CRO, which, in turn, is expected to increase the number of R&D activities undertaken by the companies to commercialize the generic molecule. Toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies are the most commonly outsourced activities of preclinical studies by tier 1 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies because of the time and cost-efficiency provided by CROs. Increasing demand for CRO services is fostering the growth of employment in new clinical research jobs and hence clinical recruitment agencies in major hubs throughout Europe, the USA, and emerging markets in Asia Pacific countries.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) states that more than 7.5 billion lab tests are performed in the U.S. annually, and 80% of clinical decisions are taken after lab testing.

In December 2018, BTS Research partnered with BioLaurus Inc., an advanced molecular imaging group, to bring new research capabilities to our pharma research clients.

In vivo CRO Market is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9% in the Asia Pacific region, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure, huge patient base, and presence of untapped opportunities.

GLP-based toxicology is dominating the market valued at approximately USD 2.01 billion in 2019, owing to the fact that CRO firms comply with GLP guidelines.

Europe is the second-largest region with a CAGR of 8.2% due to the increasing number of R&D activities in the clinical phase and favorable government policies regarding drug approval.

Based on indication, Pain management is the fastest-growing segment in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.2%, due to the demand for increasing incidences of chronic conditions which leads to severe pain

North America is expected to account for 48% of the global In vivo CRO Market owing to increasing R&D activities and need to reduce overall trial expenditure.

Some of the key players are Charles River Laboratories, Chiltern International Ltd., Parexel International, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), and PRA Health Sciences.

Solid tumours division is projected to dominate and lead the global oncology based in-vivo CRO market owing to increasing incidences of liver and breast tumours. Technological developments offered by major industry players are also contributing to the growing demand of the sector.

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global In vivo CRO Market on the basis of type, GLP type, indication, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Rodent-Based Rats Mice Others

Non-Rodent Based Hamsters Guinea Pigs Others



GLP Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Non-GLP In House Outsourcing

GLP Toxicology In House Outsourcing



Indication (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Conditions Rheumatoid Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Irritable Bowel Syndrome Others

Pain Management Chronic Pain Acute Pain

Oncology Blood Cancer Solid Tumor Syngeneic Model Patient-Derived Xenograft Xenograft Others

CNS conditions Epilepsy Parkinson’s Disease Huntington’s Disease Stroke Traumatic Brain Injury ALS Muscle Regeneration Others

Diabetes

Obesity

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

