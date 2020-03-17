In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market To Reach USD 1.28 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market was valued at USD 959.26 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.28 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

IVD quality controls are tests used to authenticate the consistency of the IVD testing system to confirm the precision of test findings and assess the influence of factors such as environmental conditions and the operator’s performance on test results. Key recent developments: in June 2019, Illumina, Inc. announced the launch of VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2, a CE-IVD; next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), delivers the most comprehensive view of the fetal genome compared to other CE-IVD NIPT products.

Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the launch of new clinical laboratories, stringent mandates, as well as the rising need for early diagnostics by patients drive the growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market. Increasing incidence of public-private laboratories which are undergoing laboratory accreditation procedure even boosts up the growth of this particular market. For instance: In August 2018, Abbott Laboratories introduced Alinity, its state-of-the-art, harmonized family of systems for clinical diagnostics, to the US market indicating high demand for the systems’ advanced capabilities and potential to provide savings and increased efficiencies for labs, clinicians, and hospitals.

The American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) states that more than 7.5 billion lab tests are performed in the U.S. annually, and 80% of clinical decisions are taken after lab testing.

In December 2018, BioMérieux announced its culture bottles BACT/ALERT® BPA and BPN received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for quality control testing of leukocyte-reduced apheresis platelet (LRAP) units with the BACT/ALERT® VIRTUO® fully automated blood culture system.

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 3% in the Asia Pacific owing to the rising incidence of IVD tests in developing countries such as India and China due to upsurge in several clinical laboratories, global awareness among patients

FDA is encouraging convergence of regulatory systems for medical devices, which is anticipated to boost trade while protecting public health through regulatory means

Data Management Solutions segment is accounted to be the second-leading segment which is valued at USD 155.6 million because it gives access to LIS and easy for managing test results of patients and even popular due to dependable laboratory outcomes

Europe is the second-largest region with a CAGR of 4.0% due to acceptance of point of care diagnostics across Europe especially in regions in the UK, Denmark, Poland, and Slovenia

Home Care segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 5.3% because they are providing PoC instruments which give ease of convenience for the patient who requires everyday testing and further reduces hospital visits

Immunochemistry segment has dominated the market in 2019 with a market share over 30% and is expected to continue the same during the forecasted period due to the demand for high sensitivity test and even rise in infectious and chronic diseases

North America is expected to account for the 44% of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market million owing to the presence of many diagnostic laboratories and even production of technologically advanced multianalyte controls

Some of the key players are Agilent Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Becton, Dickson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Japan was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific market in 2015, with around half of the market share.

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market on the basis of product type, manufacturer type, design, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Quality Controls Whole Blood-based Controls Serum-based Controls Plasma-based Controls Urine-based Controls Other IVD Quality Controls

Data Management Solutions

Quality Assurance Services

Manufacturer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Instrument Manufacturer Controls

Independent Manufacturer Controls Third-party Controls Instrument Specific Manufacturer Controls



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Clinical Chemistry

Immunochemistry

Haematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Coagulation/Haemostasis

Microbiology

Others

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa

