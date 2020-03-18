Implantable Infusion Pumps Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Introduction

Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market

Implantable Infusion Pumps are devices that are surgically implanted under the skin to deliver medication and fluids via a thin, flexible tube (catheter) to a specific part of the body. Infusion pumps are used to treat chronic pain, muscle spasticity, and many other diseases.

The global Implantable Infusion Pumps market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the next decade. The primary factor driving the growth of the implantable infusion pump market is the increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, and obesity globally.

Besides this, technological advancements have facilitated production of improved implantable infusion pumps, which will further boost the market growth.

However, safety concerns associated with implantable infusion pumps especially in the magnetic resonance environment coupled with stringent FDA policies may confine the market growth. Frequent product recalls will also have a negative impact on market growth.

WHAT’S TRENDING IN THE IMPLANTABLE INFUSION PUMPS MARKET?

The Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market report segments the market by product type, by application, by end-user, and by region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Piston Type Infusion Pumps and Creeping Type Infusion Pumps. Based on the application, the market is categorized into Cancer treatment, Spasticity treatment, and Pain management. Pain management is further sub-segmented into Malignant and Non-malignant pain management.

By end-user, the market is segmented into the hospital, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. In 2017, the market was dominated by North America owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries which will further assist the growth of implantable infusion pumps. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. According to WHO, 60% of the burden of chronic diseases will occur in developing countries by the year 2020.

Key Players of Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market =>

The report also profiles the following companies in the Implantable Infusion Pumps market –Codman and Shurtleff, I-Flow Corp/Hylard Health, Flowobix Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH.

PRODUCT-BASED ANALYSIS:

By Product Type

Piston Type Infusion Pumps

Creeping Type Infusion Pumps

By Application

Cancer treatment

Spasticity treatment

Pain management

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Rest of the World

Major Key Points of Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market

METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

INDUSTRY TRENDS

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

MARKET OUTLOOK

3.1 Market DriversIncreasing prevalence of cancer,

diabetes and obesity

Technological advancements have facilitated production of improved implantable infusion pumps

3.2 Market Restraints

Patient safety concerns

Stringent FDA policies

Frequent product recalls

Threats and Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Forces

APPLICATION TYPE ANALYSIS

