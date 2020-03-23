Immobilized Trypsin Market Global Growth By 2027 | Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Competitor Strategy, High Emerging, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity and Challenges

Trypsin is a serine protease enzyme (EC number of 3.4.21.4), which hydrolyses esters of basic amino acids such as lysine and arginine in the peptides. Optimal temperature for trypsin activation is around 37 degrees Celsius and its optimal pH is around 7.5 to 9.0. Trypsin is available in the form of immobilized enzyme where it is attached to an inert support such as dextran, sephadex, cellulose, starch etc. Immobilized Trypsin is supplied in preservatives such as glycerol and sodium azide as a slurry. It finds applications in research for the purpose of protein identification, protein characterization, study of post translational modifications, and protein-protein interactions.

There are many manufacturers producing immobilized trypsin like Thermo Fischer Scientific who manufactures immobilized trypsin, treated with L-1-tosylamido-2-phenylethyl chloromethyl ketone (TPCK) to inhibit chymotrypsin activity without altering the activity of trypsin, in order to prevent contamination. Some of the other manufacturers are Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, etc.

Global Immobilized Trypsin Market Drivers

Leading manufacturers are involved in manufacture of immobilized trypsin enzyme with the reduced time of incubation in the global immobilized trypsin market. For example, the immobilized trypsin manufactured by Geno Technology Inc. and Promega Corporation requires a sample to be incubated in the spin columns for 2-18 hrs. And for 30 mins at 37 degrees celsius, respectively. In case of, Merck KGaA manufactured product, trypsin spin columns with immobilized trypsin, the sample has to be incubated in the columns for 15 mins at room temperature. Therefore, the incubation time of the sample with the immobilized trypsin has been decreased in case of Merck KGaA manufactured product. This can benefit the researchers by rapid protein digestion for protein analysis.

Immobilized trypsin finds many applications in fundamental research. For instance, it is used in affinity chromatography for the purification of trypsin inhibitors from the solution. Immobilized trypsin finds many applications in research for studying protein – protein interactions as well as protein identification in systems biology to identify drug targets in the cells. Therefore, use of immobilized trypsin offers an advantage in scientific research as the technique is cost-effective. Apart from these applications, immobilized trypsin is used in other fields such as to identify the post translational modifications. Other advantages of using immobilized trypsin are, easy to use, wide spread availability, and high specificity. The above factors are expected to boost the global immobilized trypsin market growth over the forecast period.

Global Immobilized Trypsin Market Restraints

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2017, disadvantages of using trypsin are autolysis, intolerance to high temperatures or organic solvents and missing out on particular sites of post-translational modifications, protein segments or even subsets of proteins. To overcome this drawback, other enzymes are being tested for the catalytic function, which would act as an alternatives for immobilized trypsin. For instance, according to National Centre for Biotechnology Information, (NCBI), 2016, the catalytic function of the six proteases (Chemotrypsin, LysC, LysN, AspN, GluC and ArgC,) was researched and the proteases have been shown to offer promising results. The above factors are expected to restrain the global immobilized trypsin market growth over the forecast period.

Global Immobilized Trypsin Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global immobilized trypsin market over the forecast period, owing to the manufacture of modified immobilized trypsin enzyme with increased throughput and confidence in results. For instance, in 2015, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched, Thermo Scientific Digest Kit, a protein analysis kit useful for applications related to biopharmaceuticals. The kit includes a thermostable immobilized trypsin for reducing digestion time and for reproducing high-quality data.

Moreover, headquarters of key manufacturers have wide-spread presence in the North America region. For instance, Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are located in the U.S. Therefore, the above factors are expected to boost the global immobilized enzymes market growth over the forecast period.

Global Immobilized Trypsin Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global immobilized trypsin market are Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Geno Technology Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Taxonomy

By Types (Digestion Time)

Immobilized Trypsin (2 – 18 hrs.)

Immobilized Trypsin (30 minutes)

Immobilized Trypsin (15 minutes)

By Application

Protein Identification

Protein Characterization

Protein: Protein Interactions

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

