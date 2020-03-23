Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market Report Analysis 2020, Growing Demand for Treatment, Industry Share, Growth, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values, Size Estimation

Membranous nephropathy occurs when the blood vessels in the nephron (filters) of the kidney get damaged. This leads to proteinuria, that is, leakage of proteins in the urine due to thickening of the walls of the blood vessels which increase the chances of kidney failure. There is no specific treatment available for the condition but if treated correctly, it can be controlled. The symptoms include swelling in the legs, weight gain, poor appetite, high cholesterol, fatigue, acute and chronic kidney failure. Two types of membranous nephropathy are primary and secondary membranous nephropathy.

Primary membranous nephropathy occurs when the body‘s antibodies attack healthy cells in the body, and secondary membranous nephropathy occurs due to conditions like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, internalization of medications like NSAIDs, gold salts, tumors etc.

Global Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market Drivers

Leading manufacturers are engaged in the manufacture of drugs for treatment of idiopathic membranous nephropathy. Increasing research and development activities related to newer treatment options is expected to support the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Novartis International AG has a potential drug, LNP023 (orally active factor B inhibitor), in phase II of clinical trials. The study is expected to be completed in June 2021. The drug is being tested on patients suffering from idiopathic membranous nephropathy.

Moreover, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Immune Tolerance Network and GlaxoSmithline are currently working together to understand the effect of combination therapy involving belimumab and rituximab on patients suffering from idiopathic membranous nephropathy. The phase II study started in December 2019 and is expected to finish in February 2025.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, 2019, a clinical trial performed on patients suffering from membranous nephropathy to compare the efficacy of rituximab and cyclosporine, showed that 60% of the patients responded positively to the rituximab treatment. The remaining 40% patients did not show any response to the treatment. Therefore, there is more scope for developing alternative immunosuppressive therapies for a minor group of patients suffering from idiopathic membranous nephropathy and resistant to rituximab treatment. High incidence of idiopathic membranous nephropathy is expected to boost the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Idiopathic Membranous Neuropathy Treatment Market Restraints

According to the journal of American Society of Nephrology, 2012, some side effects have been reported in association with the drugs prescribed for idiopathic membranous nephropathy. For instance, osteoporosis (decrease in the muscle activity of the patients), hyperglycemia, secondary diabetes, impairment of fertility and teratogenic effects during pregnancy are some of the side-effects. Rituximab, has not been approved by U.S. FDA till date for nephropathy. However, it has been approved for treatment of other diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, vasculitis, and dermatomyositis. These factors are expected to limit growth of the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market over the forecast period.

Global Idiopathic Membranous Neuropathy Treatment Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy market due to high prevalence of idiopathic membranous nephropathy in the region. According to the clinical journal of American Society of Nephrology, 2017, around 12 million people in the age group of 50 to 60 suffer from idiopathic membranous nephropathy every year in North America. For instance, according to the Biomedical Research International, 2017, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions witness high prevalence of idiopathic membranous nephropathy.

Most manufacturers are headquartered in the U.S. such as Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Bristol – Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co Inc. and Mylan Pharmaceutical ltd. Therefore introduction of existing as well as new treatment options across North America is expected to drive the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market growth are Aspen Global Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Bristol – Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co Inc., and Mylan Pharmaceutical ltd., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc. Roche, Sigma Aldrich Corporation.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of drug class, the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market is segmented into:

Alkylating Agents

Cyclophosphamide

Chlorambucil

Cyclic Peptides

Immunosuppressing Agents

Tacrolimus

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Rituximab

Synthetic Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Analogue

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

On the basis of region, the global idiopathic membranous nephropathy treatment market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

