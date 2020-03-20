Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Value to Worth Over US$ 28,060.0 Million at 11.7% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2027

The most common cause of high calcium blood level is excess parathyroid hormone (PTH) released by the parathyroid glands. This can be attributed to enlargement of one or more parathyroid glands. Denosumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody used in hypercalcemia treatment. It inhibits the receptor activator of nuclear factor-κB ligand (RANKL).

The global hypercalcemia treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 10,696.6 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 28,060.0 Mn by the end of 2028.

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market: Drivers

Multiple myeloma is another prominent cause of high calcium levels in the blood. Therefore, high incidence of multiple myeloma is expected to propel growth of the global hypercalcemia treatment market. For instance, according to The American Cancer Society, around 32,270 new cases of multiple myeloma are expected to be diagnosed in 2020 in the U.S. (17,530 in men and 14,740 in women).

Moreover, availability of appropriate drug therapy alternative over surgery is also expected to aid in growth of the market. Bisphosphonates normalise serum calcium levels in the blood in over 70% of patients with hypercalcaemia of malignancy within a period of 2–6 days of treatment. Bisphosphonates significantly reduce skeletal-related events (SREs).

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market: Opportunities

Accurate and definitive diagnosis of severe symptomatic hypercalcemia remains challenging. Etiological discussion of the non-malignant causes of parathyroid hormone-suppressed hypercalcemia can address the issue in this regard.

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market: Restraints

Distribution of hypercalcemia medicines face logistical challenges in terms of manufacturers locating appropriate channels such as independent pharmacies and drug stores to stock these drugs. This in turn is also expected to hamper the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

Bisphosphonates segment in the global hypercalcemia treatment market was valued at US$ 7,306.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 19,798.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Bisphosphonates are standard of care in the management of cancer-associated hypercalcemia. Bisphosphonates such as Clodronate, Zoledronic Acid, and others are widely prescribed medications for hypercalcemia management. High preference to these drugs is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The hospitals segment held dominant position in the global hypercalcemia treatment market in 2018, accounting for 39.0% share in terms of value, followed by clinics and Independent Pharmacy & Drug Stores, respectively. Patients primarily visit hospitals for treatment of diseases such as hypercalcemia. Moreover, hospitals treat several cancer patients who may also be suffering from hypercalcemia. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America region held dominant position in the global hypercalcemia treatment market in 2018, accounting for 45.5% share in terms of value, followed by Europe. Factors such as favourable reimbursement. high patient population, and presence of leading manufacturers is expected to support growth of the region over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Synthetic implant can be used to identify hypercalcemia associated with cancer. For instance, in May 2018, researchers at ETH Zurich (Switzerland) and the University of Basel (Switzerland) reported an early warning system that consists of an encapsulated gene network integrated into human body cells implanted under the skin, which monitors blood calcium levels.

Lithium causes long term thyroid problems and can adversely impact the parathyroid glands. Moreover, lithium-induced hyperparathyroidism is four times more likely to occur in women than in men.

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global hypercalcemia treatment market include, Bayer Pharma AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Inc., and XOMA Corporation.

Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market: Key Development

January 2019: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced that it has resolved its ongoing dispute with Amgen over Teva’s generic cinacalcet HCl product

Segmentation

By Product Type Bisphosphonates Clodronate Etidronate Ibandronate Pamidronate Zoledronic Acid Calcitonin Glucocorticoids Denosumab Calcimimetics

By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Independent Pharmacy & Drug Stores

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



