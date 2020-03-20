High Content Screening (HCS) Market 2027 Snapshot | Industry Predict a Long-Term Growth at 5.8% CAGR by Revenue US$ 2,387.9 Million | Coherent Market Insights

A major application of high-content screening (HCS) is cell screening and profiling. HCS involves the use of simultaneous recording of multiple parameters in cell-based assays. During early stages of drug discovery, HCS offers unique approaches to integrate disease-relevant cell screening, thereby offering enhanced secondary cell analysis.

The global high content screening (HCS) market is estimated to account for US$ 1,404.6 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,387.9 by the end of 2027.

Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market: Drivers

Development of novel HCS approaches is also expected to boost growth of the global high content screening (HCS) market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, researchers from Scripps Research Institute reported development of neuron-based high-content assay and screen that can be used for R&D of medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.

Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market: Restraints

High prices of HCS equipment is also expected to hamper growth of the market. For instance, a confocal microscope can cost over US$ 200,000.

Key Takeaways:

Cell imaging and analysis equipment segment in the global high content screening (HCS) market was valued at US$ 550.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 911.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Rising product approvals and product launch by the market players is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in February 2018, Molecular Devices, LLC, launched ImageXpress Pico Automated Cell Imaging System which automates the manual procedures such as acquisition steps and post processing of images and offers user efficient tool in research work.

The primary cell screening segment held dominant position in the global high content screening (HCS) market in 2018, accounting for 36.8% share in terms of value, followed by target identification & validation and toxicity studies, respectively. Primary cell screening involves analysis of parameters such as cell structure, cell function analysis, and others which is important for several studies such as drug development, disease progression studies, cancer research and others.

The pharmaceutical industries segment held dominant position in the global high content screening (HCS) market in 2018, accounting for 35.0% share in terms of value, followed by biotechnology and research institutes, respectively. Pharmaceutical organizations are indulged in research and development of new drugs for various diseases including cancer, and others. Pharmaceutical industries carry out extensive research in order to develop drugs to treat acute as well as chronic diseases for which they require technologically advanced screening equipment. This factor is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

HCS finds application in marine biotechnology. For instance, in October 2018, researchers from National Sun Yat-Sen University reported use of HCS in discovery of novel proteasome inhibitors from formosan soft corals.

HCS can also be used for screening of natural products. For instance, in July 2018, researchers from Kaohsiung Medical University (Taiwan) reported use of HCS for screening Taiwanese indigenous plant extract library to identify syzygium simile leaf extract as an inhibitor of fatty acid uptake.

Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global high content screening (HCS) market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck Millipore Corporation, Danaher Corporation (Molecular Devices), Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and Thorlabs, Inc.

Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting collaboration and partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019: SCIEX joined the Ready-to-Run Partner Program at Genedata, a provider of advanced software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, under which both the companies will address increasing data analysis requirements and support the incorporation of AI, machine learning, and automation in HCS.

The market is witnessing increasing adoption of HCS. For instance, in November 2019: Neuberg Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. launched a Neuberg Center for Genomic Medicine (NCGM) in Ahmedabad, India with facilities such as whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing, proteomics, HCS, and cytogenetics

Segmentation

By Product Type Cell Imaging and Analysis Equipment Consumables HCS Software HCS Services

By Application Primary Screening Target Identification & Validation Toxicity Studies Compound Profiling Other Applications

By End User Pharmaceutical Organizations Biotechnology Organizations Research Institutes Independent CRO Government Organisations Others



