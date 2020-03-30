Hernia Mesh Market To Reach USD 6 Billion By 2027

The Global Hernia Mesh Market is forecast to reach USD 6 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hernia often occurs at the abdominal wall. It is generally visible as an external bulge, especially during straining or bearing down. It affects people at a large extent. Hernia causes significant pain and discomfort. The growing geriatric population is more vulnerable to it. Old age, pregnancy, muscle strain, surgery, and obesity increases the risk.

The hernia mesh market has increased in the past couple of years, mainly due to the rise in the elderly population and growing cases of hernia. Huge demand for advanced biological meshes, an increase in obesity, and acceptance of robotic surgeries are pushing the growth of the market. An increase in biological and synthetic meshes and growth in tension-free hernia repair procedure is escalating the market for hernia mesh.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1410

North America dominated the market in the year 2019, owing to the high cases of the target disorder and an increase in the adoption of surgical meshes as a treatment option. A large number of people suffering from diseases, sedentary lifestyle practices, improved healthcare facilities, and a rise in the adoption of surgical meshes as a treatment option are fueling market growth.

Many market players collaborate to widen their network and offering. In April 2010, Ethicon launched Proceed Ventral Patch (PVP) device for the treatment of umbilical hernia.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The inguinal hernia segment dominated the market, with 63% of the market share in the year 2019. This type of hernia is common among older people, white population, and predominantly in males.

The femoral hernia segment is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 3.9% in the forecast period. It is more common in older women due to the wider shape of the female pelvis.

Mesh material is a major contributing segment in the hernia mesh market owing to the shift in the treatment approach from autogenous tissue repair therapy to synthetic and biological mesh to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Biological mesh held a market share of approximately 53% in the year 2019. It is the fastest-growing segment despite its high price of the products. The healthcare’s preference for these products is boosting the growth of the market.

The 3D mesh is expected to grow at a rate of 4.4% throughout the forecast period. 3D meshes for laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair often requires no fixation, with minimal risk of postoperative pain and recurrence rate.

Ambulatory Surgical Center is a growing segment as they provide greater convenience and reduced cost. It is speculated to hold a market share of nearly 32% in the year 2027.

North America is expected to hold a market share of around 49% in the year 2027, owing to the high adoption of surgical mesh as a treatment option and a high prevalence of target disorder.

Key participants include Covidien, United Surgical, Dolphin Sutures, Transeasy Medical Tech, Baxter International, W.L Gore & Associates Inc., Dipromed Srl, BioCer Entwicklungs, Sutures India Private Limited, and Hitech Equipments Company, among others.

Covidien plc launched a minimally-invasive device ‘ReliaTack’ in October 2014. The device has a unique feature that enables an articulation of 65 degrees, which helps surgeons reach weak spots in the wall of the abdomen, helping them attach the mesh more securely.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1410

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Hernia Mesh Market on the basis of Hernia Type, Mesh Type, Synthetic Structure Type, Synthetic Product Type, End-User, and Region:

Hernia Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inguinal Hernia

Incisional Hernia

Femoral Hernia

Others

Mesh Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biological Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Synthetic Structure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Absorbable Mesh

Non-Absorbable Mesh

Synthetic Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Flat Mesh

3D Mesh

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biodefense-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com