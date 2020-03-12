Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Industry

Description

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market – 10 Year Demand Forecast (2020-2025)

Hepatitis B is a virus that infects the liver. For most adults who suffer from it for a short time, it is called acute hepatitis B. Sometimes the virus causes a long-term infection which is called chronic hepatitis B. Over time, it can damage the liver. Babies and young children infected with the virus are more likely to get chronic hepatitis B. Abdominal pain, fever, dark urine and joint pain are some of the major symptoms of hepatitis B. Having a chronic HBV may lead to serious implications like liver cancer and liver failure.

Keeping the threat in mind, many governments in the European countries and the US have made it mandatory for the people to go through the screening and proper monitoring since hepatitis B takes time to develop and is not easily recognizable. There are some curative therapies available but they are not very efficient. It is expected that many innovative therapies which have shown positive results in trials will occupy the market in the coming years. Many companies have products related to hepatitis B in their pipeline.

The key factors driving the growth of hepatitis B market are increase in liver cancer and cirrhosis deaths, increasing ageing population, increasing healthcare expenditure and urbanization leading to better monitoring and screening procedures. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are new HBV treatments in development, government initiative and public awareness, collaboration, innovation and research, preference for biomarker based tests. However, the expansion of hepatitis B market is hindered by rigid competition, management challenges, lack of diagnostic facilities and high cost of medical care and legal regulations.

The report “Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market – 10 Year Demand Forecast (2020-2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with markets of the US and Europe. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.

The industry comprises large players such as Arrowhead, Arbutus, Gilead and Johnson & Johnson. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 HBV: Introduction

1.2 Causes of Hepatitis B

1.3 Symptoms of Hepatitis B

1.4 Test and Diagnosis of Hepatitis B

1.5 Risk of Hepatitis B

1.6 HBV Blood Tests

1.7 Chronic HBV Disease Phases

1.8 Current HBV Treatments

2. Global HBV Market Analysis

2.1 Global HBV Market

2.1.1 Global HBV Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US HBV Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The US Chronic HBV Patients Forecast by Volume

3.1.3 The US Diagnosed HBV Patients Forecast by Volume

3.1.4 The US Treated HBV Patients Forecast by Volume

3.2 European Union

3.2.1 European Union HBV Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 European Union Chronic HBV Patients Forecast by Volume

3.2.3 European Union Diagnosed HBV Patients Forecast by Volume

3.2.4 European Union Treated HBV Patients Forecast by Volume

3.3 Japan

3.3.1 Japan HBV Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Liver Cancer and Cirrhosis Deaths due to HBV

4.1.2 Increase in Ageing Population

4.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Urbanization leading to Better Monitoring and Screening Procedures

4.2 Market Trends

4.2.1 HBV Treatments in Development

4.2.2 Government Initiatives and Public Awareness

4.2.3 Collaboration, Innovation and Research

4.2.4 High Demand for Biomarker Based Tests

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rigid Competition

4.3.2 Management Challenges

4.3.3 Lack of Diagnostic Facilities and High cost of Medical Care

4.3.4 Legal Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global HBV Therapies in Development by Company

5.2 Global HBV Therapies in Development by Mechanism

5.3 Comparison of Anti-Sense Therapies by Company

5.4 Comparison of Core Inhibitors /CpAMs by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Arbutus Pharma

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Gilead

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

Continued…

