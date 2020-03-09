Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market To Reach USD 860.25 Million By 2027 | Report and Data

The Global Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market is estimated to reach USD 860.25 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing number of age-related ailments such as liver, kidney, and heart, along with an increase in the aging population worldwide. Lead poisoning and sickle cell disease are the reason for increased clinical testing in labs in various regions, which has resulted in the predominance of blood-related disorders, such as hereditary spherocytosis, identification of abnormal hemoglobin’s, cytochemistries on blood and bone marrow, and chronic granulomatous disease. These factors are further expected to drive the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1241

Hemolysis agent for blood cell analyzers is frequently used to determine the health condition of a person by examining fluid body samples like blood and urine. The enhanced preference for preventive healthcare has encouraged the demand for early detection and treatment of age-related health conditions, which in turn, will increase the growth of the Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzers Market in the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market at 22.30% by 2019, driven by factors such as the presence of world-class healthcare infrastructure with technologically advanced practice, a high number of people with blood-related problems, higher spending, strict guidelines, and concentration of leading industry players in the region. The dominance of the regional market is mainly associated with the rising demand for blood cell analyzers in several clinical settings. The U.S. will boost the North American industry due to the increasing predominance of age-related ailments such as diseases of the liver, kidneys, and heart, along with the growing geriatric population. The adoption of new technologies will further propel the growth of the hemolysis agent for the blood cell analyzer market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The expanding use of blood cell analyzers in diagnosing blood transfusion-transmitted infections globally is a crucial factor influencing the market. Various instances of blood donations in some emerging and developed countries is a leading trend bolstering the demand for the market. Additionally, the widely emerging application of blood cell analyzers in the evaluation of cardiovascular diseases and the frequency of bone marrow disorders are the key trends facilitating market growth.

Less than 500 ml market of the product segment accounted for the largest market share of 38.92% of the market by 2019, and this was mainly due to the vital role played by the analyzers in detecting, diagnosing, and providing useful data for further studies, regarding different ailments.

The high cost of electronic instruments has limited their adoption in several lesser developed nations. However, the demand for high-quality solutions for enhancing the laboratory workflow and improving customer patient care is anticipated to accelerate the advancement in automated blood cell analyzers. The innovative use of reagents and substantial increases in flow cytometry by manufacturers is expected to aid the growth of the market. Moreover, the research for novel plasma-based therapeutics is anticipated to bring exciting opportunities for market players in the coming years.

These analyzers are used to detect blood transfusion-transmitted infections. With a surge in cases where blood transfusion is necessary, the global blood analyzer market is expected to grow leaps and bounds during the next few years. Blood donation programs have become ubiquitous in recent times, consequently proving beneficial for the market’s progress. Moreover, an increase in cardiovascular diseases and bone-marrow ailments has also boosted the growth of the market.

The clinical market of the application segment accounts for the largest share of the global market with 39.30% by 2019, due to rising incidences of chronic lead poisoning and sickle cell disease. This is due to the prevalence of blood-related disorders such as cytochemistries on blood and bone marrow, hereditary spherocytosis, identification of abnormal hemoglobin’s, and chronic granulomatous diseases.

These analyzers are mainly used to detect blood transfusion-transmitted infections. With a surge in the cases where blood transfusion is necessary, the global blood analyzer market is expected to expand leaps and bounds during the coming years. Blood donation programs have also witnessed a substantial rise in recent times, which has consequently accelerated the progress of the industry. Moreover, an increase in cardiovascular diseases and bone-marrow ailments has also played a role in boosting market growth.

The hospital market of the end-user segment is valued at USD 186.8 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 307.44 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Various emerging and leading players are launching extensive and advanced solutions with new applications for various clinical settings, with a move to consolidate their shares in different regions.

The market players are mainly working on developing new technologies to meet user requirements. Various companies are also involved in numerous mergers & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

North America is valued at USD 118.04 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 193.13 million by 2027. Several emerging and leading players are launching comprehensive and advanced solutions with new applications for different clinical settings, with a move to consolidate their shares in various regions

Key participants include Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Prokan Electronics Inc., MultiSciences, Biotech, Jinan bolai, Labnovation technologies, Boule Diagnostics AB, DIRUI Industrial, PeproTech (BioGems) and Suzhou Coming.

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1241

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Hemolysis Agent For Blood Cell Analyzer Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Users, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Less than 500 ml

500-2000 ml

2000 ml

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical companies

Diagnostic centers

Bio technology companies

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Clinical

Analytical research

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hemolysis-agent-for-blood-cell-analyzer-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S.

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com