Hemoglobinopathies Market To Reach USD 15.07 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.2% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemoglobinopathies market was valued at USD 5.85 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.07 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020-2027.

Hemoglobinopathies is a genetic defect that results in the abnormal structure of one of the globin chains of the hemoglobin molecule. Hemoglobinopathy disorders include sickle cell anemia, hemoglobin C disease, hemoglobin S-C disease, and various forms of thalassemia.

The growth of the hemoglobinopathies market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hemoglobinopathies in developed countries, high-level diseases, a variety of government support initiatives, and NGO funding. Advanced diagnostic and therapeutic factors, favorable diagnostic and economic approaches such as genetic testing, and developing rapid point of care diagnostic methods are other factors that drive the global hemoglobinopathy market. The hemoglobinopathies market is distributed mainly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). According to WHO, around 300,000 to 500,000 children born each year are affected by hemoglobin disorders. North America spearheaded the market in terms of revenue in 2019 due to rising R&D investments by key players, promising reimbursement scenario, and the presence of high-quality healthcare infrastructure. There are some factors that are restricting the growth of the Hemoglobinopathies market, which include lack of awareness regarding hemoglobinopathy disorders among the population, especially in underdeveloped countries, and lack of high sensitivity and specific diagnostic tests.

Strategies for the effective treatment of sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia are based on the knowledge that these disorders result from structural and functional defects in an adult gene for which an intact fetal counterpart exists. During the previous decade, a few pharmacologic areas have been explored for their capability to decrease sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia by expanding the union of fetal hemoglobin in adults. Progress in understanding globin quality guidelines is currently being associated with launches in retrovirus-interceded quality exchange, and the once-far off objective of giving quality treatment to hemoglobinopathies is quickly moving toward reality. Recently, quality treatment in clinical preliminaries has been effectively applied to hemoglobinopathies, for example, sickle cell sickness (SCD) and β-thalassemia.

Among the great discoveries that led to the design of genetic approaches to cure these disorders is the discovery of the β-globin locus control region, along with several associated transcription factors, which determine hemoglobin switching as well as high-level, erythroid-specific expression of genes at the ß-globin locus. In addition, expanding proof shows that lentiviral vectors are productive devices to embed enormous DNA components into nondividing hematopoietic undeveloped cells, demonstrating use in the future. On the other hand, genome altering could reestablish articulation of fetal hemoglobin or target explicit changes to reestablish articulation of the wild-type β-globin quality. The latest clinical preliminaries for β-thalassemia and SCD are demonstrating promising results: patients had the option to end transfusions or had decreased transfusion necessities. Notwithstanding, toxic myeloablation and the significant expenses associated with current ex vivo hematopoietic treatment stages are a cause of a significant market restraint fot this technology.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemoglobinopathies market on the basis of type, Therapy Type, Test Type, and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Thalassemia Alpha Thalassemia Beta Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

Other Hb Variants Diseases

Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Blood transfusion

Iron chelation therapy

Bone marrow transplant

Others

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Red blood cell (RBC) count test

Genetic testing

Liquid chromatography (HPLC) test

Hemoglobin isoelectric (Hb IEF) focusing

Hemoglobin electrophoresis (Hb ELP) test

Hemoglobin solubility test.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

Rest of MEA

