Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market To Reach USD 1.06 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.3% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market is expected to reach USD 1.06 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.3%. The study covers drivers, obstruction, and future revenue opportunities of the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market. Hedgehog pathway is an important signaling pathway for healthy embryonic development. Rising prevalence of chronic target diseases such as cancer is contributing to market growth. For instance, every year, approximately 17 million new cases of cancer are registered worldwide.

Additionally, each year, non-melanoma skin cancer accounts for 2-3 million cases across the globe, wherein one out of every three cancer cases is related to skin cancer. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, approximately 25% of patients in the U.S. are suffering from medulloblastoma due to the uncontrolled Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) pathway. Individuals with medulloblastoma showed a high level of cholesterol when the combination of statin (simvastatin) and Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (vismodegib) was administered to the cohort. The combination therapeutics produces synergistic activity of the inhibitors.

Hedgehog pathway is preferred over other treatment technologies, as it requires a shorter duration of hospital stay and is a painless therapy. Hedgehog inhibitors are either taken orally or applied topically on the affected area, which does not require any special skills or longer duration of hospital stay. This factor is expected to enhance the adaptability of Hedgehog inhibitors. The rising prevalence of cancer, hereditary factors (genetic mutation), new product launches, increasing demand for painless or minimally invasive treatment, and increased resistance to existing treatments, and rising number of market entrants, are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, Hedgehog pathway inhibitors have some side effects, which might restrain the market growth.

During 2020-2027, the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.4% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 10.4% and 9.9% CAGR, respectively. The high prevalence of chronic target diseases across the globe is the primary factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The basal cell carcinoma segment dominates the market with the highest market share in the year 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period to reach the value of USD 262.2 million by 2027, as more patients are suffering from basal cell carcinoma.

The oral route for administration of the live vaccines segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing market segment. Ease of application and efficient dose delivery to achieve desirable results are some of the factors responsible for market growth.

Based on type, the smoothened non-canonical pathway type of Hedgehog inhibitors segment dominates the market, holding the largest market share than the other types.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a CAGR of 11.4% of the global Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth due to the increasing prevalence of target diseases, increased globalization, and high availability of Contract Research Organization facilities in the region.

Apart from the development of new molecules, key market players are engaged in exploring the application of the existing old molecules in Hedgehog pathway inhibitor indications; this is expected to deduct the cost of clinical trials and will create opportunities for market players. For instance, Mayne Pharma Group Limited took control of the SUBA-itraconazole BCCNS program from HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The slow rate of commercialization, high costs involved in research and development, reluctance toward the adoption of new treatment practices, and stringent government regulations are among the key factors likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Key participants include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Max Biopharma Inc, PellePharm Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market on the basis of product type, pathway type, application, route of administration, patient use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Glasdegib

Vismodegib

Sonidegib

Itraconazole

Oxysterol

Saridegib

Pathway Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Canonical Hedgehog Signaling

Non-Canonical Hedgehog Signaling Smoothened dependent Non-Canonical Smoothened independent Non-Canonical



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Medulloblastoma

Gorlin Syndrome

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Oral

Topical

Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Adult

Children

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



