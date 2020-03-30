Hearing Amplifiers Market To Reach USD 104.67 Million By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Hearing Amplifiers Market was valued at USD 62.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.67 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7 %. The study covers Hearing amplifiers, a wearable electronic product that amplify sounds for people who are not deaf or hard of hearing. Hearing loss can be a result of hereditary factors or some disease, accidents, adverse effects of medicines being used, or long time exposure to loud noises. Hearing amplifiers are often misconceived as hearing aids that are approved and regulated by the FDA. Hearing Amplifiers are also called as Personal Sound Amplification Devices (PSAP). PSAPs do not require a medical prescription and professional fitting. Hearing amplifiers or PSAPs are readily available out of the box.

PSAPs come in various in price ranges, performance qualities, weight, and software algorithms, and consumers may choose as per their application. Hearing amplifiers may come with directional microphones and customizable equalization of the audio signal that allows to clear up ambient or extraneous noise. However, hearing amplifiers or PSAPs are not medically advised substitutes for hearing aids and have been shown in many cases to deteriorate the patient’s hearing abilities due to amplified noises blasted into the patient’s eardrums. This may hamper the future market growth.

Rising geriatric population, increased prevalence of hearing impairment, the high price of hearing aids, product launches, strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and technological advancements, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Advanced technology such as wireless hearing amplifiers can be directly connected to the smartphone of the user, which enables the consumer to directly receive the call or stream music. Hearing aids do experience cases in which consumers experienced his own voice and interruption of the voice, which can only be avoided or solved if the consumer moves near to the speaker, which is not feasible every time. These factors might shift the consumers from hearing aids to hearing amplifiers. However, associated side effects, lack of regulation, and medical discouragement to use hearing amplifiers are the major hindrance for market growth during 2020-2027.

The Hearing Amplifiers market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 6.5% and 6.4% CAGR, respectively. High hearing impairment across the globe during forecast period across all regions and aging of world population along with increasing noise pollution is the key factor to accelerate the market growth

As of 2019, the On-the-Ear product segment is the dominating Hearing Amplifiers, which holds 66.7% of the global market. The European regional market is the largest consumer market for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia Pacific regions.

Among the distribution channel segments, hospitals are expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2020 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.2%. However, associated side effects and medical discouragement as it is not FDA approved and are not prescribed by medical practitioners are major challenges for the growth of this market segment

The industry is oligopolistic in nature with GN Resound, Sonova, Widex, and William Demant controlling 80% of the total industry share in 2015. The industry does not have much product differentiation and is toughly priced.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 22.6% of the global Hearing Amplifiers market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth as these countries have a high geriatric population and are expected to have more aged people residing might boost the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Side effects related to hearing amplifiers and lack of regulation are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Various product launches have been pivotal to the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2016, Intron Corporation announced the launch of Audion16, it’s a new sixteen-channel hearing aid amplifier with an advanced adaptive feedback manager that offers customizable voice prompts and provides wind suppression. Another example is the introduction of Sound World by CS10, which can be paired with Bluetooth and allows its users to amplify sound via its customization app.

Key participants include Soundhawk Corporation, Motorola Mobility, ShenzhenEnJoYou Electronics Company Limited, iHear Medical, IntriCon, Samsung Electronics, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Etymotic Research Incorporation, Earlens Corporation, Doppler Labs, Focus Ear LLC, Songbird Hearing Incorporation, Onsemi, Bragi, Nuheara, So Special Labs, EarGO, and Sivantos Incorporation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hearing Amplifiers Market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-the-Ear

In-the-Ear

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Local Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



