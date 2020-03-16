Healthcare Business Intelligence Market – Global Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026

This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Bioremediation Technology market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Bioremediation Technology market report.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Business Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies, Inc

SAP AG

SAS Institute, Inc

TIBCO Software Inc

Tableau Software

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Siemens Healthcare

Perficient, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional BI

Cloud BI

Mobile BI

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical

Financial Analysis

Operational Performance & Cost Management

Regional description

The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Business Intelligence Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Traditional BI

1.4.3 Cloud BI

1.4.4 Mobile BI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Clinical

1.5.3 Financial Analysis

1.5.4 Operational Performance & Cost Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Healthcare Business Intelligence Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Healthcare Business Intelligence Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Business Intelligence Players (Opinion Leaders)

……

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM Corporation

13.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Corporation Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.2 Information Builders

13.2.1 Information Builders Company Details

13.2.2 Information Builders Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Information Builders Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.2.4 Information Builders Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Information Builders Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.3.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.4 MicroStrategy

13.4.1 MicroStrategy Company Details

13.4.2 MicroStrategy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 MicroStrategy Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.4.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development

13.5 Oracle Corporation

13.5.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Oracle Corporation Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.5.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Qlik Technologies, Inc

13.6.1 Qlik Technologies, Inc Company Details

13.6.2 Qlik Technologies, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Qlik Technologies, Inc Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.6.4 Qlik Technologies, Inc Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Qlik Technologies, Inc Recent Development

13.7 SAP AG

13.7.1 SAP AG Company Details

13.7.2 SAP AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 SAP AG Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.7.4 SAP AG Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SAP AG Recent Development

13.8 SAS Institute, Inc

13.8.1 SAS Institute, Inc Company Details

13.8.2 SAS Institute, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 SAS Institute, Inc Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.8.4 SAS Institute, Inc Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 SAS Institute, Inc Recent Development

13.9 TIBCO Software Inc

13.9.1 TIBCO Software Inc Company Details

13.9.2 TIBCO Software Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 TIBCO Software Inc Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.9.4 TIBCO Software Inc Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 TIBCO Software Inc Recent Development

13.10 Tableau Software

13.10.1 Tableau Software Company Details

13.10.2 Tableau Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Tableau Software Healthcare Business Intelligence Introduction

13.10.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Healthcare Business Intelligence Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

……Continued

