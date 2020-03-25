Global Oxaprozin Market: Key plyers – Pfizer, Helsinn, Taisho, Ildong, PD-Rx Pharmaceuticals, Therapicon, Neolpharma, Apotex Corporation and Others

Oxaprozin (Actirin) is a drug used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosis, cervical, shoulder and wrist syndrome, periarthritis of the shoulder, gout, and after trauma and surgery anti-inflammatory analgesia.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Tablets

Capsule

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Chronic Infectious Arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Neck Shoulder Wrist Syndrome

Periarthritis Of Shoulder

Gout

Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Effects After Trauma and Surgery

Other

The Oxaprozin key manufacturers in this market include:

Pfizer

Helsinn

Taisho

Ildong

PD-Rx Pharmaceuticals

Therapicon

Neolpharma

Apotex Corporation

Yichang Dongyangguang Changjiang Pharmaceutical

Hubei Baike Hengdi Pharmaceutical

Fuan Pharmaceutical Group

