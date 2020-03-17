Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Trends, Opportunity And Growth Analysis Forecast By 2026

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study:-

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Ice

Liquid Nitrogen

Gel Packs

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Clinical Trial Materials

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Segmental Analysis: –

The industry Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: –

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Dry Ice

1.4.3 Liquid Nitrogen

1.4.4 Gel Packs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Biopharmaceuticals

1.5.3 Vaccines

1.5.4 Clinical Trial Materials

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AmeriCold Logistics

13.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details

13.1.2 AmeriCold Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AmeriCold Logistics Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development

13.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

13.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details

13.2.2 Nichirei Logistics Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Nichirei Logistics Group Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development

13.3 Lineage Logistics

13.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details

13.3.2 Lineage Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Lineage Logistics Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development

13.4 OOCL Logistics

13.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details

13.4.2 OOCL Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 OOCL Logistics Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development

13.5 Burris Logistics

13.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

13.5.2 Burris Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Burris Logistics Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

13.6 VersaCold Logistics Services

13.6.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Company Details

13.6.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.6.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Development

13.7 JWD Group

13.7.1 JWD Group Company Details

13.7.2 JWD Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 JWD Group Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.7.4 JWD Group Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 JWD Group Recent Development

13.8 Swire Group

13.8.1 Swire Group Company Details

13.8.2 Swire Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Swire Group Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Introduction

13.8.4 Swire Group Revenue in Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Swire Group Recent Development

13.9 Preferred Freezer Services

13.10 Swift Transportation

13.11 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

13.12 XPO Logistics

13.13 CWT Limited

13.14 Kloosterboer

13.15 NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

Continued…..

