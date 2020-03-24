Global Doppler Ultrasound Market is Predominantly Driven by the Rising Cancer Cases; Asserts MRFR Unleashing the Forecast for 2019-2025

Doppler Ultrasound Market Overview

Global Doppler ultrasound market is growing pervasively, mainly due to the rapidly increasing cancer cases worldwide. The improving economy is proving to be a significant growth driver for the market, increasing the purchasing power and per capita healthcare expenses. Moreover, dominant risk factors responsible for the development of cancer cells and tumors are escalating the market growth to furthered height by creating a massive demand for diagnostics.

Undoubtedly, technological advancements in medical science have improved the outlook for cancer diagnostics. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Doppler ultrasound market is expected to create a valuation of USD 2,800 MN by 2025, growing continually 7.95 % CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Also, mounting incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are increasing the use of Doppler ultrasound for early detection of the disease.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8361

Additionally, the rising mergers & acquisitions by prominent players in the market are increasing the size of the Doppler ultrasound market, allowing the companies to enter the new market with innovative technologies. Also, pregnancies that take place at a later age, alongside the increasing awareness about improved gynecological care for pregnant women, drive a huge share of the Doppler ultrasound market. Moreover, increasing per capita healthcare expenditures and population substantiates market growth.

Furthermore, the rising awareness among people about the benefits of early diagnosis that can help in starting the treatments at an earlier stage contributes to the growth of the market. On the other hand, stringent government regulations pertaining to the regulatory approvals are expected to restrict market growth during the anticipated period. Nevertheless, the growing adoption rate of the Doppler ultrasound process for early diagnosis in the rising numbers of diagnostic centers & hospitals would support the doppler ultrasound market growth throughout the review period.

Global Doppler Ultrasound Market – Segments

The analysis has been segmented into four main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Product: Trolley Based and Handheld.

By Application: Radiology, Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Cardiology, and others.

By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Settings, and others.

By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Doppler Ultrasound Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global Doppler Ultrasound market. The largest market share attributes to the emergence of technologically advanced ultrasound devices, and the presence of top players such as GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Philips Healthcare resides in the region. Besides, factors such as the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and prostate cancer fuel the growth of the regional market. The market growth is hugely supported by the US and Canada markets. Additionally, technological advances, coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure, support the regional market growth. The North American Doppler ultrasound market is estimated to create a substantial revenue pocket during the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global Doppler ultrasound market, heading with the increased use of ultrasound in the clinical applications. Also, the ongoing clinical research projects in the field of ultrasound are projected to boost the growth of the regional market. The European Doppler ultrasound market is expected to grow at modest CAGR during the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is promising substantial growth opportunities for the Doppler ultrasound market owing to the increasing number of cancer patients in the region. Besides, rising government support to drive R&D activities required to advance Doppler ultrasound equipment drives the regional market growth. Also, growing per capita, healthcare expenses foster the growth of the regional market. The APAC Doppler ultrasound is predicted to register a significant growth rate during the anticipated period.

Global Doppler Ultrasound Market – Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the Doppler ultrasound market appears well-established with the presence of several noteworthy players. Considering the potential of the market to gain traction, witnessing growing adoption, functionality, and technological convergences, manufacturers, are collaborating with large hospitals and third-party payers so as to achieve a large market share. They also employ a variety of distributions channels to increase the exposure of their products to end-users. Rebates have been applied by pharmaceutical companies to entice insurance companies and other end-users to purchase their products.

Doppler Ultrasound Market Major Players:

Players leading the global Doppler ultrasound market include Canon Medical Systems (Japan), General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Analogic Corporation (US), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Esaote SPA (Italy), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China), among others.

Doppler Ultrasound Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

March 05, 2020 —- Uscom Ltd. (Australia), a medical device manufacturer, announced that it has boosted its manufacturing capacity and restructured its China operation after seeing the revenue down by about a third during the first half of the financial year. Uscom’s original product is USCOM 1A, a non-invasive hemodynamic monitor that measures cardiovascular function using Doppler ultrasound.

The company reported revenue of USD 960,000 in sales of its range of non-invasive devices by mid-December. Uscom restructured its China subsidiary as its company’s first commission to handle first imports of its devices direct into China. In 2019 Uscom boosted manufacturing capacity in Europe and Australia to ensure the supply of its BP+ blood pressure monitor and SpiroSonic digital ultrasonic spirometers for pulmonary function testing.

Get More Information on Doppler Ultrasound Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/doppler-ultrasound-market-8361

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com