Global Contraceptives Market Size, Status, Growth Opportunity, Leading player, Demand, Analysis and Future Forecast 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Contraceptives market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contraceptives business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contraceptives market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Contraceptives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Prolonged Contraception
Short-term Contraception
Emergency Contraception
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bayer AG
Baijingyu
Pfizer, Inc
Merck & Co., Inc
Actavis, Inc.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Novo Nordisk A/S
Johnson & Johnson
ZiZhu
Gedeon Richter
Huazhong
Sine
Table of Contents
Global Contraceptives Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contraceptives Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Contraceptives Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Contraceptives Segment by Type
2.2.1 Prolonged Contraception
2.2.2 Short-term Contraception
2.2.3 Emergency Contraception
2.3 Contraceptives Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Contraceptives Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Contraceptives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Contraceptives Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Contraceptives Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital Pharmacies
2.4.2 Retail Pharmacies
2.4.3 Online Pharmacies
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Contraceptives Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Contraceptives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Contraceptives Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Contraceptives Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Bayer AG
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.1.3 Bayer AG Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Bayer AG News
12.2 Baijingyu
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.2.3 Baijingyu Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Baijingyu News
12.3 Pfizer, Inc
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.3.3 Pfizer, Inc Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Pfizer, Inc News
12.4 Merck & Co., Inc
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.4.3 Merck & Co., Inc Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Merck & Co., Inc News
12.5 Actavis, Inc.
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.5.3 Actavis, Inc. Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Actavis, Inc. News
12.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.6.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd News
12.7 Novo Nordisk A/S
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.7.3 Novo Nordisk A/S Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Novo Nordisk A/S News
12.8 Johnson & Johnson
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Johnson & Johnson News
12.9 ZiZhu
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Contraceptives Product Offered
12.9.3 ZiZhu Contraceptives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
