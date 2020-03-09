Global Colposcopy Market driven by the Increasing Infertility Issues In Women Population

Global Colposcopy Market Research Report: Instrument Type (Optical Colposcope, Digital Colposcope), Instrument Portability (Portable, Fixed, Handheld), Application (Cancer Screening, Examinations), Magnification Type, End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Colposcopy Market Synopsis

The current report by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global colposcopy market 2020 is slated to attain a substantial market valuation at a moderate 6.8% CAGR over the review period.

Colposcopy Market Drivers and Limitations

The prime purpose of colposcopy is to avert cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them. The technological advancements in colposcopy and growing product launches by prominent players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Currently, awareness programs are conducted by numerous NGOs focusing on health-related issues in women such as cervical cancer which will upsurge the demand for colposcopes.

A number of factors such as the growing prevalence of cervical cancer among women, increasing approvals, and the ensuing launch of new products, are fueling the growth of the global colposcopy market. The rising incidence of cervical cancer around the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the colposcopy market. Furthermore, the increasing application of colposcopy in the treatment of various lifestyle diseases, chronic diseases, and infertility problems enhances market growth.

On the other hand, specific issues such as lack of awareness about cervical cancer in low economic countries along with complications such as infection or bleeding while performing colposcopy are likely to curb the evolution of the colposcopy market over the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as the high installation cost of this device and the lack of skilled clinical users to maneuver colposcopes are likely to impede the growth of the market.

Colposcopy Market Segmental analysis

The global market for colposcopy is segmented on the basis of application, instrument portability, instrument type, and end-users.

By the instrument type, the colposcopy market is bifurcated into digital colposcopes and optical colposcopes.

By the instrument portability, the colposcopy market is categorized into portable, fixed, and handheld.

Based on the application, the colposcopy market is segmented as cervical cancer screening, physical examinations, and others.

Based on the magnification type, the colposcopy market is classified into fixed magnification and variable magnification.

Based on the end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Colposcopy Market Regional Overview

The geographical overview global Colposcopy Market has been conducted in four major regions, explicitly the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (comprising Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

The Americas are estimated to lead the global colposcopy market due to technological developments in colposcopes such as improved accuracy in detection and high-quality video. Furthermore, the continuous development of advanced colposcopy by manufacturers in the region contributes to market growth.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share in the global colposcopy market. It is projected that the favorable reimbursement scenario is responsible for the substantial growth in this region. The market growth is accredited to the advantages of portable colposcopes, which include ease of installation and movement within medical settings, the ability to produce high-definition images, stable cervix examinations, and better result reproducibility.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market due to the increasing cases of cervical cancer in the region, the growing demand for cervical cancer screening, and rising healthcare expenditure in Asian countries. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of economies and increasing healthcare expenditure have fuelled the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest market share in the global colposcopy market due to the lack of awareness regarding cervical cancer in the MEA region. Moreover, in this region, the Middle East accounts for the largest share due to the increasing presence of prominent market players in recent years.

Colposcopy Market Competitive Landscape

The top market players identified by MRFR in the global market are

Seliga Microscopes

Carl Zeiss

Danaher Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

CooperSurgical

McKesson Corporation

DYSIS Medical

Atmos

Alliton

Karl Kaps

Bovie Medical

Welch Allyn

Leisegang

Centrel

OPTOMIC

MedGyn

Ecleris

Lutech

Beijing SWSY

EDAN Instruments

Seiler

Xuzhou Zhonglian

