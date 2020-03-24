Global Clear Aligners Market Size is Driven by the Rising Sales of Invisible Braces Especially in the Adult Segment; Asserts MRFR Unleashing the Forecast for 2019-2025

Clear Aligners Market Overview

Global clear aligners market size is growing pervasively, mainly due to the popularity of clear aligners or invisible aligners. Over the past few years, dentistry has evolved dramatically with technology advances and consumer awareness, driving new opportunities in ortho-restorative & comprehensive treatment. As a result, digital transformations in dentistry are allowing reformed comprehensive treatment planning, reinventing the practices in orthodontists & clinics with digital platforms.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global clear aligners market valuation is expected to reach USD 7019.96 MN by 2025, growing at 20.80% CAGR throughout the review period (2019 – 2025). There has been a spurting rise in the demand from the dentists and orthodontists to provide clear aligners to their in-office patients. Also, advancements in the 3D printing industry and additive manufacturing are accelerating the clear aligners market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the growing dental service organizations, increase in dental procedures, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases drive the global clear aligners market share. On the other hand, complications of clear aligners and the increase gray market for dental distribution are the major factors acting as growth impeding factors. Nevertheless, companies that do offer adult orthodontics coverage for benefit-eligible employees would support market growth throughout the forecast period.

Global Clear Aligners Market – Segmentation

The analysis has been segmented into four main dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Product Type : Hard Type, Medium Type, and Soft Type.

By Age : Teenager, and Adult.

By Channel : Direct Sales, Distributor, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Clear aligners are customized for a tight fit, and hence they are best for adults and teens. Adults of all ages choose clear aligners to improve their looks and fix long-standing dental issues. For adults, national healthcare provides orthodontic treatment, and clear aligner therapy inclusive in the corporate plans itself. Adults are looking for more affordable, premium oral care products. Additionally, customers are using HSA and FSA funds to purchase clear aligner therapy.

Global Clear Aligners Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global clear aligners market. The largest market share attributes to the growing aesthetic dentistry and other vast specialized services present in North American countries. Besides, high expenditure on healthcare and wellness is the main driving force behind the growth of the clear aligners industry in North America.

Additionally, the increasing demand for advanced dentistry, alongside the presence of a large number of notable players in this region drives the clear aligners market size. Heading with contributions from the US market, the North American clear aligners market is estimated to witness substantial investments over the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global clear aligners market due to the rising per capita health & wellness expenditures and well-established healthcare sector in the region. Besides, the soaring demand for dental procedures led by the increasing incidences of oral problems fosters regional market growth. Moreover, factors such as the vast application of technologically advanced techniques and the growing importance of treatment, planning, and diagnosis increase the region’s clear aligners market share on the global front.

The market is majorly led by countries such as the UK, Germany, and France due to their huge investments in the development of dentistry. The European clear aligners market is projected to register a phenomenal CAGR during the review period.

The Asia Pacific, clear aligners market, perceives an exponential growth, emerging as a promising market globally. Continuously growing economy in the region is acting as a major driving force for the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, recent developments in dentistry and per capita disposable income are fueling the regional market growth.

Growing markets of India & China backed by the vast population and burgeoning medical treatment foster the growth in the regional market. Furthermore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia among the other southeast Asian countries are projected to contribute significantly to the regional market growth.

Global Clear Aligners Market – Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the clear aligners market appears to be well-established, with several notable players forming a competitive landscape. To gain a larger competitive advantage in the market, brand reinforcement, mergers & acquisitions, and innovation remain the popular trends for the players in the market. Also, they make substantial investments in new product development, technology launch, and to expand their global footprint. They innovate manufacturing techniques to drive their product launch and to drive the expansion they acquire or collaborate with promising companies from the emerging market.

Clear Aligners Market Major Players:

Players active in the global clear aligners market include

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher Corporation

Clarus Company

3M

Clear Aligners Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

March 18, 2020 —- Align Technology Inc. (the US), a 3D scanner and dental clear aligner manufacturer, announced the acquisition of a German CAD/CAM software company, Exocad GmbH, to strengthen its digital dentistry platform. Exocad has come up as an innovative frontrunner in the area of digital dentistry, and Align Technology had a fantastic partnership with it in the past.

The addition would continue to allow Align Technology to broaden and deepen its digital platform, addressing restorative needs in the company’s end-to-end digital platform that facilitate ortho-restorative & comprehensive dentistry and accelerate the adoption of Invisalign treatment among its patients worldwide.

