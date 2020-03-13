Gene Expression Panel Market to Register High Revenue Growth During 2019-2027

Global Gene Expression Panel Market: Overview

Gene expression panel helps in profiling of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, and facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. Gene expression analysis is fundamental in many fields of biological research and diagnosis as it provides a better understanding of dynamic changes in cells, tissues, or organisms. Each panel of a gene expression system contains genes which help analyze differentially expressed gene characteristics.

Gene expression profiling is the measurement of the activity of thousands of genes at once, to create a picture of cellular functions. Gene expression provides wider dynamic range and improved detection sensitivity compared to conventional microarray analysis.

The global gene expression panel market is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing research & development activities for new drug development.

Key Drivers of Global Gene Expression Panel Market

Gene expression profiling helps measure gene expression levels in multiple stages of various diseases. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease is contributing to the increased demand for effective diagnosis. These diseases even lead to organ damage and as a result, organ transplant is required. Globally, over 40% of organ transplant recipients experience some type of rejection in their first year of transplant. Several studies show that gene expression panel plays an important role in evaluating the human immune response following organ transplantation. This creates opportunity for the player to develop specific gene expression panel in order to meet the growing demand for effective diagnosis.

Moreover, ongoing research & development in the field of gene sequencing is expected to present significant opportunities for the development of the gene expression panel market during the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Gene Expression Panel Market

North America is likely to dominate the global gene expression panel market during the forecast period, due to the rise in research & development activity and increase in incidence of chronic diseases. According to preliminary data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), organ transplants performed in the U.S. in 2015 exceeded 30,000 for the first time annually.

The gene expression panel market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population which is prone to infectious diseases, rise in adoption of new technologies in health care systems for diagnosis of diseases, and increase in health care expenditure.

Key Players Operating in Global Gene Expression Panel Market

Major players operating in the global gene expression panel market are:

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

FLUIDIGM

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Biogazelle

