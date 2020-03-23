GCC Syringes And Needles Market Size Is Elastomers to Grow By 9.8% CAGR by 2027 | Global Industry Demand by Product, Application, Diagnostic Services and Treatment

There are several types of syringes such as luer lock, luer slip, catheter tips, and insulin syringe. The most common use of a syringe is to administer injections into the body. Syringes are available in various sizes such as 30 cc, 20 cc, and 10 cc.

GCC syringes and needles market is estimated to account for US$ 434.6 Mn in terms of value in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 961.7 Mn by the end of 2027.

GCC Syringes and Needles Market: Drivers

Significant prevalence of infectious diseases and the proportion of patients linked to care is expected to boost demand for disposable single use syringes and needles, thereby propelling growth of GCC syringes and needles market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘The cascade of HIV care in Oman, 2015–2018: A population-based study from the Middle East’, published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases in September 2019, the estimated number of people living with HIV in Oman was 3030 and the proportion of patients linked to care increased from 72.6% in 2015 to 95.6% in 2018.

Free Download PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3472

GCC Syringes and Needles Market: Opportunities

Availability of new drugs in the form of prefilled syringes is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for players in GCC syringes and needles market. Currently, more than 100 drugs and vaccines are available in prefilled syringes across different therapeutic classes.

GCC Syringes and Needles Market: Restraints

R&D and launch of needle-free injectors is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation partnered with National Medical Products Inc., a developer of J-Tip Needle Free Injector, to provide patients quality care through virtually pain-free anesthetic.

Key Takeaways:

Hypodermic segment in GCC syringes and needles market was valued at US$ 381.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 873.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Hypodermic route of administration is expected to dominate over the forecast period owing to factors such as bypassing of gastrointestinal tract, and direct access of drug in to the blood circulatory system.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/gcc-syringes-and-needles-market-2815

The disposable segment held dominant position in GCC syringes and needles market in 2018, accounting for 80.2% share in terms of value, followed by reusable segment, respectively. Disposable syringes and needles are cheaper than reusable syringes, as well as, sterilization of the same is not necessary as they can be easily replaced with new syringes and needles.

The polymer segment held dominant position in GCC syringes and needles market in 2018, accounting for 97.3% share in terms of value, followed by glass respectively. Polymer raw material offers advantages such as durability, no breakage, and can be manufactured in different colour patterns. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Use of safety syringes is increasing due to awareness about the advantages of safety syringes and needles over conventional syringes and needles. Safety syringes have a safety mechanism build into the syringes such as luer lock, sheath over the needles, needle cappers, splatter effect in syringes and automated plunger.

Major players in the market are focused on adopting strategic partnerships. For instance, in May 2019, Nipro Corporation announced its plans to invest US$ 21 million in JMI Syringes to become its strategic partner.

Purchase this Report (Price 4500 USD for Single-User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3472

GCC Syringes and Needles Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in GCC syringes and needles market include, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Nipro Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc., Smiths Group plc., Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company, SAAPP (FZC) LLC., and IBN Sina Medical Factory.

GCC Syringes and Needles Market: Key Developments

August 2019: Morimoto Pharma launched new prefilled syringe product, the Morimoto S.A.F.E. Syringe Kit

August 2018: Credence MedSystems raised US$ 12.8 million in financing through a series B round for expanding manufacturing of its injectable drug delivery devices.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3472

Segmentation

By Product Type Oral Hypodermic Standard Special Purpose Insulin Tuberculin Angiographic Others By Usability Disposable Reusable By Material Glass Polymer By End-User Hospital Blood Collection Centers Diabetic Care Center Veterinary Care Center Others By Country KSA UAE Qatar Bahrain Oman Kuwait



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737