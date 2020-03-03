Gastrointestinal Devices Market To Reach USD 13.54 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.7% | Reports and Data

Top Companies Profiled in this report are:

Covidien Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, and Cook Group Incorporated.

The global gastrointestinal devices market is forecast to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The gastroenterology is the branch of medical science pertaining to the health of the digestive system, or the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The gastrointestinal devices include all the equipment involved in the gastrointestinal procedures, diagnosis, treatment, analysis, testing, and others. Rising incidences of geriatric and pediatric gastroenterological disorders are some of the key reasons the market penetration for the gastrointestinal devices for the gastrointestinal procurement procedures and treatments are increasing year on year. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth. Medical stores & brand outlet is dominating the market but a higher growth rate has been forecasted for the online retailing sub-segment.

The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 2.58 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for gastrointestinal devices in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of gastroenterological patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Online retailing supply of the medical instrument and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

GI Videoscopes or gastrointestinal videoscopes had the market share of 27.5% in 2018, and the CAGR is forecasted to be 7.2% during the period 2019 – 2027. Video gastroscopes, video duodenoscopes, video enteroscopes, Video colonoscopies, Video sigmoidoscope are some of the highly used devices under this sub-segment.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate urological surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient alternative to the hospitals based outpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers had a market valuation of USD 1.11 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow fastest at a rate of 10.1% throughout the forecast period. North America, with its vast demand for gastrointestinal devices in both hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers sub-segment and escalating volume of geriatric gastroenterological disorders, is accounted to retain its superior position in the global market with a market share of about 35.3% by 2027.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global gastrointestinal devices market on the basis of devices type, sales channel, end-users, and region:

Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

GI Videoscopes

Biopsy Devices

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP)

Capsule Endoscopy

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR)

Hemostasis Devices

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



