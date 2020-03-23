Flavoxate Hydrochloride Tablets Market Competitive Landscape 2020, Global Analysis by Size, Growth Rate, Key Trends, drug type, diagnosis, Treatment and Regional Forecast

Flavoxa­­te hydrochloride is a muscle relaxant with urinary antispasmodic properties. Flavoxate binds to the muscarinic receptors which suppresses micturition reflex. It helps in modifying micturition center in the brain stem by increasing capacity of the urinary bladder. Therefore, this provides relief from dysuria, urgency, nocturia, suprapubic pain, frequency, and incontinence. Manufacturers such as Epic Pharma LLC, Perrigo Company PLC, Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Recordati S.p.A, and others offer generic flavoxate hydrochloride tablets in the market.

Get PDF Research Brochure for more Professional and Technical Insights: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3384

Global Flavoxate Hydrochloride Tablets Market Drivers

Key players are focusing on manufacturing of drugs in the global flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market. Several generic players have launched their products after the patent expiration of Urispas in the year 2004, manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. For instance, companies such as Paddock Laboratories LLC and Epic Pharma LLC launched generic products for Urispas, which are cheaper than branded products in the year 2004 and 2011, respectively.

Increasing incidence of lower urinary tract dysfunction such as prolonged micturition, incomplete bladder emptying, and others are expected to support growth of the market. For instance, according to a review article by Investigative and Clinical Urology, 2017, globally, around 10% of the geriatric population is suffering from urine incontinency while it is estimated to reach 20% by 2050. According to the same source, in South Korea, in population aged 70 years above, 48% of men and 12% of women are expected to suffer from detrusor contractile dysfunction in 2017. As per the Central Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), U.S., around US$ 8,800 million of flavoxate hydrochloride tablets have been consumed in the year 2017 by patients in U.S. suffering from insomnia. These factors are expected to support the global flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market growth over the forecast period.

Get Discount For First Time Buyers @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3384

Global Flavoxate Hydrochloride Tablets Market Restraints

Following factors are expected to restrain the global flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market growth over the forecast period. New medicines have been introduced in the market which belong to different chemical class than flavoxate hydrochloride which is expected to restrain growth of the flavoxate hydrochloride market. For instance, Merck & Co. Inc., received approval for Recabrio by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the year 2019. Recabrio is the combination of three different drugs i.e. Imipenem (antibacterial agent), Cilastatin (dehydropeptidase inhibitor), and Relebactam (beta lactamase inhibitor), a multifunctional drug useful for the treatment of urinary tract infection while flavoxate hydrochloride is a muscle relaxant.

Global Flavoxate Hydrochloride Tablets Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market over the forecast period, owing to the large customer base and increase in incidence of lower urinary tract dysfunction. Increasing prevalence of lower urinary tract dysfunction is expected to boost the North America flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market growth. For instance, according to the article from Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation, 2019, 291,000 individuals in the U.S. were suffering from lower urinary tract dysfunction due to spinal cord injury.

According to the Arab Journal of Urology, 2019, in Europe 66% of women were suffering from lower urinary tract dysfunction mainly due to reasons such as nocturia, urgency, and urinary tract infections. According to the Hong Kong Medical journal, 2019, in Asia, around, 77.8% of men and 77.3% of women over the age of 40 suffer from mild degree of lower urinary tract symptoms. The above factors are expected to support the global flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market growth over the forecast period.

Get This Report Now : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3384

Global Flavoxate Hydrochloride Tablets Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global flavoxate hydrochloride tablets market are Epic Pharma LLC, Perrigo Company PLC, Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Recordati S.p.A, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Trumac Healthcare, Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical co., ltd., Walter Bushnell, and Cipla Inc.

Market Taxonomy

By Medicine Type

Branded

Generic

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737