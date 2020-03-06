Fertility Services Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

Updated Research Report of Fertility Services Market 2020-2026:
Summary: –
Overview
The global fertility services market generated $13,655 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $27,151 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026 Fertility services are services availed by people who are unable to conceive naturally. These services help infertile couples, single parents, and LGBT community to procreate and start a family. In vitro fertilization and other assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, surrogacy, and artificial insemination are some of the widely executed fertility services.
The fertility service market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future owing to different factors such as an an increase in infertility rates, changes in lifestyle, and a a surge in the incidence of male infertility cases. Low awareness with respect to fertility services in emerging markets restricts market growth. The rise in the prevalence due to an an increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Merck (Germany)
Cook Medical (U.S.)
Irvine Scientific (U.S.)
CooperSurgical (U.S.)
CARE Fertility Group (U.K.)
Ferring Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)
Vitrolife (U.S.)
Monash IVF Group (Australia)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infertility Drugs
Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)
Market segment by Application, split into
Male
Female
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
