Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2020: Covered Products are Tampons, Internal cleansers & sprays, Sanitary pads, Panty Liners and Shields, and disposable razors & blades

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market accounted for $31.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $62.84 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising knowledge on female hygiene and health, increasing purchasing power and changing lifestyle of consumers are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, low awareness about the benefits of feminine hygiene products is hampering market growth.

Feminine hygiene products are personal care products used by women to preserve their personal hygiene. Such products are manufactured from a broad variety of synthetic as well as natural raw materials. The feminine hygiene products market comprises diverse products such as tampons, internal cleansers & sprays, sanitary pads, panty liners and shields, and disposable razors & blades.

Based on Product, Menstrual care segment held significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the rising demand of sanitary and hygiene products, especially from emerging economies. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing urbanization, growing number of working-women and increasing health knowledge among women.

Some of the key players in Feminine Hygiene Products market include

Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (SCA Hygiene Group), Kao Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Ontex Group, Organ(y)c, Lena Cup, Luv Ur Body, Rael and Diva Cup.

