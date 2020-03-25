Feminine Hygiene Market to Profit from Hike in Disposable Income and Better Awareness Level of Female Health and Hygiene

Global Feminine Hygiene Market 2020 Research Report: Information by Product Type (Sanitary Napkins/Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket and Department Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2024

Feminine Hygiene Market Overview:

Global feminine hygiene market had a valuation of USD 21.96 billion in 2018, and it would proceed ahead with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals a high level of awareness, growing demand for better products, increasing technological advancements, rising disposable income, and others as major factors that could boost the market.

Feminine Hygiene Market Segmentation:

The global market for feminine hygiene has been segmented into the distribution channel and product type. These segments have been analyzed well for a detailed look into various growth prospects that could help in develop better strategies.

By product type, the global report on feminine hygiene can be segmented into tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners, sanitary napkins/pads, and feminine hygiene wash. The sanitary napkins/pads segment has the maximum market coverage as these products are quite popular among women. The tampons segment is expected to grow with the fastest speed as it is gaining acceptance among athletes. It is a type of product that can absorb the menstrual flow if inserted into the vagina during the menstrual cycle. Feminine hygiene washes are products that help women stay clean by washing their private parts during the menstrual cycle. Pantyliners are an absorbent piece of fabric that soaks the menstrual flow. Menstrual cups are reusable, and it can be inserted in the vagina to catch the menstrual flow. Sanitary napkins/pads is also a hygiene product that absorbs the menstrual flow.

By distribution channel, the report on feminine hygiene market can be segmented into online retail stores, retail pharmacies, supermarket and department stores, and others. The supermarkets and department stores segment have the maximum market coverage as women prefer the place for its ability to display options.

Feminine Hygiene Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to move forward as the market is witnessing a strong hike in demand for the product. This is primarily due to the hike in disposable income, better awareness, high level of proliferation of the major brands in several core regions, government initiatives to increase the level of awareness and others. Developing countries from the region are taking measures to support the growing need for female hygiene.

The Americas are expected to benefit from high penetration of products like tampons, internal cleansers, panty liners, hike in a number of working women, and a rise in demand for organic and biodegradable products. The market would also gain substantially from innovations and a high level of investment influx for research-related plans.

Europe would gain much from the growing disposable income and hike in demand for eco-friendly products. The growing attention towards bio-degradable products would boost the market prospect. In the Middle East & Africa, this growth would be hindered by a lack of awareness and poor economic structure. Various NGOs and companies are taking substantial measures to increase the awareness level, which may boost the market.

Feminine Hygiene Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for female hygiene is expecting substantial growth in the coming years due to the increasing strategic participation from companies like Edgewell Personal Care, Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Lil-Lets Group Ltd, Ontex International, Natracare LLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Kao Corporation. These strategies would include several steps like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, innovations, and other forms.

Feminine Hygiene Industry News:

In February 2020, Sanfe raised substantial capital to take its product to regions like European and African continents in their Pre-Series A funding. In their venture, they are expected to receive funding from BIRAC, Elixir Pharma, SucSEED Venture Partners, and Titan Capital. The attempt would see the strengthening of the existing team and the product research wing.

