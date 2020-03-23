Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market To Reach USD 371.8 Million By 2026 | Getinge Group, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, XENIOS AG

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market was valued at USD 267.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 371.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a treatment provided for cardiac or respiratory diseases. It uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back into the bloodstream. It is an advanced temporary life support system to help in respiratory and cardiac function. It is used for oxygenation, elimination of carbon dioxide gas, and hemodynamic support. The machine or system is connected to the patient by a cannula, which is placed in large veins and arteries of legs, neck, or thoracic region. This step is termed as cannulation. Device pumps out the blood into the oxygenator to add oxygen and eliminate carbon dioxide. This oxygenated blood is then passed back into the patient, similarly as the normal heart does.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to Understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2465

Increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing ECMO centers across the globe are some of the factors driving the market growth. Heart related disease is the leading cause of death globally for both sex groups. It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 1,055,000 individuals will have coronary diseases, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. The number of artificial respiration via the help of the device in a developed nation such as the U.S. from the past decade is driving the market growth. The improved survival rate with ECMO is another major factor propelling market growth. Recently in Korea, the inpatient received ECMO for respiratory failure. The study showed improving survival rate from 30.8% to 35.9%. However high cost of the procedure may hinder the market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various organizations and research institutes are engaged in clinical trials of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to evaluate the efficiency of the device. For instance, NHS ECMO completed the study of the ECMO service for adults with respiratory failure. Central Hospital, Nancy, France is engaged in studying the efficacy of venoarterial ECMO prior the left ventricular assist device implantation

Favorable reimbursement policy such as, Medicare and Medicaid reimburse the patients going through extracorporeal membrane oxygenation procedure based on its mode of cannulation and medical indication is expected to fuel the market growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market

Leading players of the market such as Getinge group recently launched its Cardiohelp System and Cardiosave

Market players are focused in developing the advanced technologies in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. For instance, MC3 Cardiopulmonary received US FDA approval for its Crescent jugular dual lumen catheter in the US for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

During 2019-2026, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 4.6% and 4.1% CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of severe cardiogenic shock and related diseases across the globe is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period across all regions.

The venoarterial ECMO type of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation segment dominates the field with highest market share in the year 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 156.61 million by 2026

Based on end use segment, pediatric is expected to account for the CAGR 4.4% of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market, as growing incidences of birth defect and premature birth across the world and raising public awareness about the technologically advanced respiratory support

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth due to high prevalence of cardiac and pulmonary diseases, increased healthcare expenditure and growing R&D investment

High cost of the ECMO procedure and lack of skilled personnel are the key factors likely to hamper growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market

Key participants include Getinge Group (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), XENIOS AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), NIPRO Corporation (Japan), OriGen Biomedical, Inc. (U.S.), ALung Technologies, Inc. (Germany), and EUROSETS S.r.l. (Italy).

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2465

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market on the basis of type, component, application, end use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Venovenous ECMO

Venoarterial ECMO

Arteriovenous ECMO

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pumps

Cannula

Oxygenators

Gas Blender

Heat Exchanger

Pressure Monitor

Bladder Reservoir

Controller

Gas Cylinder

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH)

Birth Defects of the Heart

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (MAS)

Severe Pneumonia

Severe Air Leak Problems

Severe High Blood Pressure in the Arteries of the Lungs (PPHN)

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pediatric

Adult

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-ecmo-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com