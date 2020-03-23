Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Value to Worth Over US$ 435.7 Million at 5.6% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2027

The bed management solution is the core operational activity especially in hospitals and healthcare centers. It involves constant monitoring hospital admissions, discharge of patients as well as the patient movement within the hospitals to gather and analyze bed availability across the hospital.

Europe hospital capacity management solutions market is estimated to account for US$ 276.6 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 435.7 Mn by the end of 2027.

Request Free PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3464

Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to lead to high number of hospitalization, thereby aiding growth of Europe hospital capacity management solutions market. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, 59,322,100 suffered from diabetes in Europe in 2019, and the number is expected to reach 68,121,400 in 2045.

Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Opportunities

Use of predictive analytics to better predict availability of beds is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Predictive analytics improves operational efficiency and effectiveness and improves the bottom line for hospitals.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/europe-hospital-capacity-management-solutions-market-2809

Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Restraints

High cost of installation and equipment and dearth of skilled healthcare professionals in developing and under developed countries are some of the factors that are expected to hinder growth of Europe hospital capacity management solutions market.

Key Takeaways:

Real Time Locating System segment in Europe hospital capacity management solutions market was valued at US$ 96.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 171.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Real tine locating systems provide allows tracking of people or things in real time. In case of effective hospital management, real time locating systems can help in assuring safety of the healthcare facility, satisfaction of staff, and quality of the care provided to patients, and in turn increasing bottom line which is expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The bed management solution segment accounted for US$ 50.1 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 81.2 Mn by 2027. Bed management solution helps in better management of bed allocation, and can effectively help in serving patients. Moreover, bed management softwares can help in providing all the details of a patient from admission till discharge.

FREE SAMPLE COPY OF EUROPE HOSPITAL CAPACITY MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS MARKET ANALYSIS

Research Report- Global forecast till 2027 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3464

U.K. held dominant position in Europe hospital capacity management solutions market in 2018, accounting for 20.9% share in terms of value, followed by Germany, and France respectively.

Increasing prevalence of diseases and subsequent hospitalizations is expected to support growth of the U.K. hospital capacity management solutions market over the forecast period. As patient flow increases, hospitals would require better solutions to optimize resources, and improve medical care which is expected to spur hospitals to employ hospital capacity management solutions. For instance, according to National Health Service (NHS), 2019, approximately 17.1 Mn finished admission episodes were recorded in 2018 – 2019 in UK.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on expanding their services. For instance, in June 2018, CenTrak announced the transfer of select assets of Awarepoint to its subsidiary Clinical Patents LLC (CPLLC) in order to expand CenTrak’s market-leading IoT Location and Sensing services with the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) sensor technology.

Major players in the market are also focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2018, Care Logistics announced a new suite of services available to hospitals and health systems that enable those hospitals to make improvements in patient flow and operations.

Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in Europe hospital capacity management solutions market include, Awarepoint Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corp., TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Inc., Sonitor Technologies, Inc., and STANLEY Healthcare Solutions Limited.

Purchase a copy of Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3464

Europe Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Key Developments

January 2020: Cerner Corporation announced to present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

July 2019: B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the integration of its Space Infusion Pump Systems with TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.’s RTLS Asset Tracking solution

Segmentation

By Product Type Workflow Management Solution Stand-alone Integrated On-Premise Cloud Based Asset Management Solution Stand-alone Integrated On-Premise Cloud Based Bed Management Solution Stand-alone Integrated On-Premise Cloud Based Real Time Locating System Stand-alone Integrated On-Premise Cloud Based Quality Patient Care Solution Stand-alone Integrated On-Premise Cloud Based Event Driven Solutions Stand-alone Integrated On-Premise Cloud Based Online Registration Solution Attendance Management Tools Event Driven Patient Tracking Others



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737