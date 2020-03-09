Eubiotics Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Description
Global Eubiotics Market is accounted for $4.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors such as growing meat production/consumption, increasing disposable income and rising awareness about meat quality are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in investments and opportunities in animal nutrition will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, trade complexities due to regulatory structure are restraining the market growth.
Eubiotics refers to the products that are used for maintaining optimal balance of microflora (eubiosis) in the gastrointestinal tract. It is essential for producing well-nourished animals. Eubiotics are mainly used to improve the health status as well as performance improvement in domesticated animals. They mostly include probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids and essential oils. The efficacy of the product is mainly dependent on the antimicrobial effects as well as their ability to alter the gut flora.
Based on the Form, dry segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to its long shelf-life. Dry products help in enhancing shelf life of feed items thereby minimizing storage costs for feed manufacturers. By Geography, Europe dominated the largest market share due to growing awareness among the cultivators, increasing population and presence of major industry participants are the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Eubiotics market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Calpis Co., Ltd., Lallemand, Inc., Novozymes, Novus International, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Advanced Bio Nutrition Corp, Addcon, Kemin Industries, Inc., Behn Meyer Group and Beneo Group.
Types Covered:
• Probiotics
• Organic Acids
• Prebiotics
• Essential Oils
Livestock Covered:
• Swine
• Poultry
• Aquatic Animals
• Ruminants
• Horses
• Pet Food
• Other Livestock
Functions Covered:
• Yield
• Nutrition & Gut Health
• Productivity
• Immunity
Form Covered:
• Dry Form
• Liquid Form
End Users Covered:
• Cattle Feed
• Dairy
• Meat
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
