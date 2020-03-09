Eubiotics Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026

Eubiotics Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Eubiotics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Global Eubiotics Market is accounted for $4.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors such as growing meat production/consumption, increasing disposable income and rising awareness about meat quality are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in investments and opportunities in animal nutrition will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, trade complexities due to regulatory structure are restraining the market growth.

Eubiotics refers to the products that are used for maintaining optimal balance of microflora (eubiosis) in the gastrointestinal tract. It is essential for producing well-nourished animals. Eubiotics are mainly used to improve the health status as well as performance improvement in domesticated animals. They mostly include probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids and essential oils. The efficacy of the product is mainly dependent on the antimicrobial effects as well as their ability to alter the gut flora.

Based on the Form, dry segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to its long shelf-life. Dry products help in enhancing shelf life of feed items thereby minimizing storage costs for feed manufacturers. By Geography, Europe dominated the largest market share due to growing awareness among the cultivators, increasing population and presence of major industry participants are the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Eubiotics market include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Calpis Co., Ltd., Lallemand, Inc., Novozymes, Novus International, Inc., Lesaffre Group, Advanced Bio Nutrition Corp, Addcon, Kemin Industries, Inc., Behn Meyer Group and Beneo Group.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3960348-eubiotics-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Types Covered:

• Probiotics

• Organic Acids

• Prebiotics

• Essential Oils

Livestock Covered:

• Swine

• Poultry

• Aquatic Animals

• Ruminants

• Horses

• Pet Food

• Other Livestock

Functions Covered:

• Yield

• Nutrition & Gut Health

• Productivity

• Immunity

Form Covered:

• Dry Form

• Liquid Form

End Users Covered:

• Cattle Feed

• Dairy

• Meat

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3960348-eubiotics-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Eubiotics Market, By Type

6 Global Eubiotics Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Swine

6.2.1 Protection Against Infection

6.2.2 Stimulate and Neutralize

6.3 Poultry

6.4 Aquatic Animals

6.5 Ruminants

6.6 Horses

6.7 Pet Food

6.8 Other Livestock

7 Global Eubiotics Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Yield

7.3 Nutrition & Gut Health

7.4 Productivity

7.5 Immunity

8 Global Eubiotics Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry Form

8.3 Liquid Form

9 Global Eubiotics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cattle Feed

9.2.1 Dairy

9.2.2 Meat

9.3 Other End Users

10 Global Eubiotics Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 BASF SE

12.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.3 Cargill

12.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

12.6 Calpis Co., Ltd.

12.7 Lallemand, Inc.

12.8 Novozymes

12.9 Novus International, Inc.

12.10 Lesaffre Group

12.11 Advanced Bio Nutrition Corp

12.12 Addcon

12.13 Kemin Industries, Inc.

12.14 Behn Meyer Group

12.15 Beneo Group

Continued…

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3960348

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)