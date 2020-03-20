Engineers crack 58-year-old puzzle on way to quantum breakthrough

Dear Esteemed Medgadget Subscribers,

I invite you to please circulate this link: https://phys.org/news/2020-03-year-old-puzzle-quantum-breakthrough.html

I am not a scientist. I am not a medical device manufacturer. I am a concerned citizen, like you. However, unlike you whose companies have the expertise to build life-saving diagnostics, I know that I’m not nearly smart enough to understand how to utilize the idea above, that I read about only a few days ago….

….though, after reading it, I was compelled to post this article to ascertain if there is someone in this esteemed community who may know how to apply this novel breakthrough to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, or how to apply it in even more novel life-saving applications, heretofore unconsidered?

….to, perhaps, precisely tune this capability to then, neutralize specific, invasive targets en masse?



Excerpted from the article:



“Prof Morello says the discovery shakes up the paradigm of nuclear magnetic resonance, a widely used technique in fields as disparate as medicine, chemistry, or mining. “Nuclear Magnetic Resonance is one of the most widespread techniques in modern physics, chemistry, and even medicine or mining,” he says. “Doctors use it to see inside a patient’s body in great detail while mining companies use it to analyse rock samples. This all works extremely well, but for certain applications, the need to use magnetic fields to control and detect the nuclei can be a disadvantage. Performing magnetic resonance is like trying to move a particular ball on a billiard table by lifting and shaking the whole table,” he says. “We’ll move the intended ball, but we’ll also move all the others. The breakthrough of electric resonance is like being handed an actual billiards stick to hit the ball exactly where you want it.“

Besides love, what the world needs now, is the change you, or someone you know, can bring to this global problem with your expertise.

“If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” Dr Wayne Dyer

Who knows ? You may unknowingly be sitting on an idea that changes the world !

I leave this idea in your capable hands…

Respectfully,

O. Guthrie