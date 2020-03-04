Endoscopic Operative Devices Market To Reach USD 10.69 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Endoscopic Operative Devices Market is expected to reach USD 10.69 Billion By 2027, as per the findings of a recently published report by Reports and Data. Endoscopy has also gained importance due to the increasing implementation of minimally invasive surgeries. Over the years, endoscopic spine surgeries have become a prevalent trend. In these surgeries, patients are provided with quicker recovery and less pain than that of traditional spine surgery. Additionally, other benefits like minimal or no blood loss, speedy recovery, and preservation of spinal mobility have also led to a wider acceptance of this method.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1051

The increasing adoption of minimally invasive spine surgery among patients in the U.S. is also likely to stimulate market growth. The demand has almost doubled in the U.K. centers over the last five years. Similarly, in the U.S., the National Health Statistics Report for 2017 suggested that the most frequently performed procedures in the country included endoscopy of the large intestine that accounted for around 4 million and endoscopy of the small intestine, which was approximately 2.2 million.

There has been a rise in the investments for Endoscopic surgeries as well as into the respective diagnostic equipment. For instance, in September 2016, Beacon Hospital invested over €34 million in new diagnostic equipment and world-class Endoscopy, Oncology, and Urology Facilities.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Laparoscopy Surgeries is expected to dominate the application segment of the Global Endoscopic Operative Devices Market. The sub-segment is expected to surpass the value of USD 3661.5 million by 2027. Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy surgeries account for a significant share of the laparoscopy surgeries segment, which is majorly used for diagnosing problems associated with the GI tract such as, ulcers or muscle spasms. While the upper GI endoscopy includes testing of the esophagus, stomach, and the upper small bowel called duodenum, colonoscopy consists of diagnosis of the inflamed mucous lining of intestines, abnormal growths and bleeding in the colon.

Asia Pacific market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast years. In recent years, an increase in the incidence of cancer has been observed in China. A 2015 report found cancer to be the leading cause of death in China. The 5 most common types of cancer diagnosed in men are lung and bronchus, stomach, esophagus, liver, and colorectal cancer.

Key participants studied in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc. Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., and Cook Medical, Inc.

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1051

For the purposes of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Endoscopic Operative Devices Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Energy Systems

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Access Devices

Operative Hand Instruments

Others (Insufflation Devices, Wound Protectors, Snares)

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Urology/Gynecology Surgeries

ENT Surgeries

Neuro/Spinal Surgeries

Laparoscopy Surgeries

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endoscopic-operative-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany France U.K. Netherlands Switzerland Italy

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com