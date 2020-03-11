Endometrial Resection Devices Market To Reach USD 1.54 Billion By 2027 | Minerva Surgical, Cooper Surgical, RF Medical, MedGyn Inc., Biosense Webster

The global endometrial resection devices market is forecast to reach USD 1.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endometrial resection is a medical procedure which involves the removal of a woman’s lining of the uterus, i.e., endometrium, with an electrosurgical wire loop to prevent excessive bleeding during menstruation. In most cases, this procedure significantly reduces or stops blood flow.

This procedure is recommended when the uterine bleeding is no longer controlled by any other means or medications. This procedure is strictly not suitable for women who are suffering from disorders such as infections of the uterus, endometrial hyperplasia, pregnancy, and cancer of the uterus. The increase in gynecological disorders such as endometriosis and uterine myomas have resulted in patients opting for various surgical and diagnostic treatment. Rapid technological advances in the medical devices sector have led to the development and adoption of endometrial resection devices as treatment care.

Endometrial resection helps in curing various gynecological disorders such as abnormal vaginal bleeding, menorrhagia, and POCD or polycystic ovarian disease in women. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising cases of various gynecological disorders, and burgeoning population suffering from abnormal vaginal bleeding are the major factors driving the global endometrial resection devices market.

North America leads the endometrial resection devices market. The region has witnessed rapid advancements in technology. With rising healthcare infrastructure, growing cases of gynecological disorders, and strong establishment of significant market players, endometrial resection devices are witnessing high demand in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Resectoscopic techniques are performed under hysteroscopic visualization, using resectoscopic instruments to resect the endometrium. These techniques are also referred to as standard or first-generation ablation. Non-resectoscopic endometrial ablation also referred to as second-generation ablation, is performed with a device that is inserted into the uterine cavity and delivers energy to destroy the uterine lining uniformly.

Cryotherapy ablation/resection is a minimally invasive procedure that involves using cold temperatures to freeze and destroy the lining of the womb. Studies said that this is one of the most common procedures used to destroy the endometrium, although different procedures use different ways of doing it.

Ambulatory surgery centers are same-daysurgery They are health care facilities where those surgical procedures are performed which do not require an overnight hospital stay. Such surgery is generally less complicated than that requiring hospitalization. Rise in minimally invasive surgery in endometrium resection has increased the trend of it, in the ambulatory surgery centers.

APAC provides lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the endometrial resection devices market due to the increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and developments in healthcare infrastructure, and high population base, will drive the demand for endometrial resection techniques. A rise in awareness regarding menstrual complications and increase in healthcare expenditures in Asia Pacific makes this region to exhibit a substantially fast growth.

Key participants include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Ethicon US, Minerva Surgical, Cooper Surgical, RF Medical, MedGyn Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Erbe Inc., and Hansen Medical Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Endometrial Resection Devices Market on the basis of device type, resection method, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Remote temperature probe

Ablation catheter

Resectoscope

Radiofrequency electrodes

Ablation surgical antennas

Radiofrequency ablation catheter

Laser ablation catheter

Resection Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Radiofrequency electrosurgery ablation

Microwave energy ablation

Cryotherapy ablation

Thermal balloon ablation

Circulated hot fluid ablation

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



