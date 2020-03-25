Empty Capsule Market to Expand at 8.8% CAGR by 2023 :Growing Pharmaceutical Market to Positively Impact Empty Capsule Industry Growth | MRFR

Empty Capsules Industry Trends

The global empty capsule market is projected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR between 2018-2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Empty capsules are used for storing herbs, powders, and medicines. Non-gelatin and gelatin are the two common types. Empty capsules come in different sizes, flavors, and colors, and has wide applications in anti-inflammatory drugs, dietary supplements, antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, cough and cold drugs, and others.

Numerous factors are adding to the global empty capsule market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the recent MRFR report, include technological advances in capsule delivery, increasing research and development activities in clinical trial studies, growing pharmaceutical market, and growing geriatric population.

On the contrary, strict regulations in pharmaceutical industries and price fluctuations in gelatin material may hamper the empty capsule market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the empty capsule market based on end user, certification, physical characteristics, and raw materials.

By raw materials, the empty capsule market is segmented into non-gelatin, porcine, and bovine. Of these, non-gelatin capsules will lead the market over the forecast period for the different benefits that it offers, such as low moisture content, stability in different humidity and temperature ranges, physical stability, and low hygroscopicity coupled with the growing demand for non-animal-based products.

By physical characteristics, the empty capsule market is segmented into soft capsules and hard capsules.

By certification, the empty capsule market is segmented into non-halal certification, halal certification, and others.

By end user, the empty capsule market is segmented into academic and research organizations, and pharmaceutical industries.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global empty capsule market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, & the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the empty capsule market growth in the region include high healthcare expenditure, well-developed technology, and a huge patient population. Additional factors adding market growth include an increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and capsule manufacturers, favorable government regulations, an increasing number of hospitals, and rising awareness about the importance of generics. Besides, growing demand for dietary supplements and cosmetic supplements, easy implementation, and advancements in processes are also adding market growth.

The global empty capsule market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period.Factors adding to the empty capsule market growth in the region include favorable government funding, increasing use in pharmaceutical industries, rising geriatric population, efficient resource planning, rising initiatives by the government in the healthcare sector, and operability ease. Germany, France, and the UK are the key contributors in the region.

The global empty capsule market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick pace over the forecast period. Factors adding to the empty capsule market growth in the region include growing demand for capsule-based medicines and automated health services, increasing awareness about health disorders, the prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising disposable income. Besides, the awareness about the significance of healthcare upkeep is also adding market growth.

The global empty capsule market in the MEA is predicted to have slow growth over the forecast period while that in Latin America is predicted to have moderate growth.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global empty capsule market report include Arab Caps, NecLife, Sunil Healthcare Limited, Medi-Caps Ltd, ACDIMA, Capsugel, ACG-Associated Capsules, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals, QUALICAPS, Roxlor, Julphar, and Neopharma, among others.

Industry News

March 2020: cbdMD, a leading CBD brand, will soon launch its CBD PM soft gel capsules.

