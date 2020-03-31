Electrosurgical Devices Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Major Key Vendors by Forecast to 2025 | CAGR of 5.68% 

Electrosurgical Devices Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025- Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products are some factors driving the growth of market.

Global Electrosurgical devices market is valued at USD 4864.24 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7160.85 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.68% over the forecast period.

Electrosurgical devices utilize high-frequency alternating polarity, electrical current during surgical procedures to coagulate, desiccate, or cut the tissue. Electrosurgical devices renders non-toxic and low-cost surgeries, with early recovery and least chances of infection after the surgery. The devices contribute a considerable portion of total device sales in the market due to the necessity for specialized instruments and high application of single use instruments like arthoscopic probes and other dedicated systems. The advantages of this technique over the conventional scalpel are simultaneous cutting and coagulating and ease of use in several procedures (including surgical endoscopy procedures). Electrosurgery is normally used in dermatological, gynecological, cardiac, plastic, ocular, spine, ENT, orthopedic and general surgical procedures as well as certain dental procedures. These systems include an electrosurgical generator (i.e., power supply, waveform generator) and a handpiece including one or several electrodes. Patients prefer electrosurgery over other surgeries owing to their benefits such as minimal chances of infection, faster recovery time, easy of usage, and a low risk to patients.

Global electrosurgical devices market report is segmented on the basis of method, product, application and regional & country level. Based upon method electrosurgical devices market is classified monopolar and bipolar. Based upon product type the market is segmented in to electrosurgical generators, active electrodes, dispersive electrodes and other accessories. Based upon application the market is segmented in to hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The regions covered in this global electrosurgical devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, electrosurgical devices market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Electrosurgical devices Market Reports–

Global electrosurgical devices market report covers prominent players like Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon US, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, BOVIE MEDICAL, Parkell, Inc. and among others.

Olympus Launches ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator

Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, among other core businesses, announced today the launch and 510(k) clearance of the ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. Olympus’ ESG-300 is the latest generation of electrosurgical devices designed exclusively for GI and pulmonary, and includes all of the modes and settings required by physicians performing advanced therapeutic procedures including those that may require argon plasma coagulation (APC). The addition of this intuitive electrosurgery generator increases the ability to leverage the strength and vast portfolio of GI and pulmonary devices available through Olympus.

Global Electrosurgery Devices Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of chronic disease, growing geriatric population and rising technological advancements in electrosurgical devices to make them safer and more efficient are some factors driving the growth of this market. According to National Health Council, usually incurable and ongoing, chronic diseases affect around 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of this country. By 2020, that number is projected to grow to an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having various situation. However, strict government regulations for product approval are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, high market potential in untapped emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Page Break

Global Electrosurgical devices Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates electrosurgical device market due to awareness and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are helping this market grow. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States (US). in 2018. That is about 1 of every 3 deaths in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the US. Such disorders have resulted in a burden on the general population. However, the healthcare system of American countries, especially the US and Canada, highly developed with a total expenditure of 17.9% and 11% of GDP respectively according to OECD.

Asia Pacific electrosurgical devices market has been witnessing high growth in recent times, especially in developing countries. As the human population increases, the surgical demands are also increasing.

Global Electrosurgical devices market Segmentation –

By Method:-

Monopolar

Bipolar

By Product:-

Electrosurgical Generators

Active Electrodes

Dispersive Electrodes

Other Accessories

By Application:-

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

