DTC Genetic Testing Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “DTC Genetic Testing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database
This report focuses on the global DTC Genetic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DTC Genetic Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The DTC Genetic Testing market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global DTC Genetic Testing market.
The key players covered in this study
23andMe
Ancestry
Color
EasyDNA
Family Tree DNA（Gene by Gene）
Full Genomes
Genesis HealthCare
Helix
Identigene
Karmagenes
Living DNA
MapMyGenome
MyHeritage
Pathway Genomics
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4880091-global-dtc-genetic-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Targeted Analysis
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
Market segment by Application, split into
Carrier Testing
Predictive Testing
Ancestry and Relationship Testing
Nutrigenomics Testing
Others
Regional description
The forecast of the DTC Genetic Testing market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global DTC Genetic Testing market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.
Research methodology
The market research team analyses the global DTC Genetic Testing market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by DTC Genetic Testing Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Targeted Analysis
1.4.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips
1.4.4 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Carrier Testing
1.5.3 Predictive Testing
1.5.4 Ancestry and Relationship Testing
1.5.5 Nutrigenomics Testing
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 23andMe
13.1.1 23andMe Company Details
13.1.2 23andMe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 23andMe DTC Genetic Testing Introduction
13.1.4 23andMe Revenue in DTC Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 23andMe Recent Development
13.2 Ancestry
13.2.1 Ancestry Company Details
13.2.2 Ancestry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Ancestry DTC Genetic Testing Introduction
13.2.4 Ancestry Revenue in DTC Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Ancestry Recent Development
13.3 Color
13.3.1 Color Company Details
13.3.2 Color Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Color DTC Genetic Testing Introduction
13.3.4 Color Revenue in DTC Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Color Recent Development
13.4 EasyDNA
13.5 Family Tree DNA（Gene by Gene）
13.6 Full Genomes
13.7 Genesis HealthCare
13.8 Helix
13.9 Identigene
13.10 Karmagenes
13.11 Living DNA
13.12 MapMyGenome
13.13 MyHeritage
13.14 Pathway Genomics
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4880091
Continued…
Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)