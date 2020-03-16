DTC Genetic Testing Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

DTC Genetic Testing Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “DTC Genetic Testing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

This report focuses on the global DTC Genetic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DTC Genetic Testing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The DTC Genetic Testing market has witnessed growth for the duration period from 2020 to 2025. With the CAGR rising, the global market is estimated to reach the expected rate in 2025. The report also assesses the market depending on a close study of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that have the potential to set the trend of the global DTC Genetic Testing market.

The key players covered in this study

23andMe

Ancestry

Color

EasyDNA

Family Tree DNA（Gene by Gene）

Full Genomes

Genesis HealthCare

Helix

Identigene

Karmagenes

Living DNA

MapMyGenome

MyHeritage

Pathway Genomics

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4880091-global-dtc-genetic-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry and Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Regional description

The forecast of the DTC Genetic Testing market has been analyzed not just on a global basis but on a regional basis too. Taking a closer look at the regions where the market is concentrated, the manufacturing state analysis, raw material analysis cost structure analysis, and process analysis, make up for the comprehensive analysis of the global DTC Genetic Testing market. The report focuses on the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, South, and Central America and Southeast Asia.

Research methodology

The market research team analyses the global DTC Genetic Testing market by adopting Porter’s Five Force Model analysis for the base year of 2015 and the assessment period from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the method of research also includes the SWOT analysis and in-depth analysis that is carried out for enabling a clear understanding of the data and figures that is affecting the intensity of competitive rivalry among the companies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by DTC Genetic Testing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Targeted Analysis

1.4.3 Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

1.4.4 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DTC Genetic Testing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Carrier Testing

1.5.3 Predictive Testing

1.5.4 Ancestry and Relationship Testing

1.5.5 Nutrigenomics Testing

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

….

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 23andMe

13.1.1 23andMe Company Details

13.1.2 23andMe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 23andMe DTC Genetic Testing Introduction

13.1.4 23andMe Revenue in DTC Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 23andMe Recent Development

13.2 Ancestry

13.2.1 Ancestry Company Details

13.2.2 Ancestry Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Ancestry DTC Genetic Testing Introduction

13.2.4 Ancestry Revenue in DTC Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Ancestry Recent Development

13.3 Color

13.3.1 Color Company Details

13.3.2 Color Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Color DTC Genetic Testing Introduction

13.3.4 Color Revenue in DTC Genetic Testing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Color Recent Development

13.4 EasyDNA

13.5 Family Tree DNA（Gene by Gene）

13.6 Full Genomes

13.7 Genesis HealthCare

13.8 Helix

13.9 Identigene

13.10 Karmagenes

13.11 Living DNA

13.12 MapMyGenome

13.13 MyHeritage

13.14 Pathway Genomics

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4880091

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)