DTaP Vaccine Market To Reach USD 5.34 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The global DTaP Vaccine market is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and acellular Pertussis) is an immunization product targeting diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis and is usually first given at two months of age. The capital letters “D” and “P” in DTaP relate to increased diphtheria and pertussis antigen concentrations, in comparison to Tdap products.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1284

Factors such as high birth rate and the growing popularity of pertussis vaccination are anticipated to propel the pertussis vaccine market, which in turn would have a positive impact on the DTaP vaccine market globally. According to a survey by WHO in 2015, 126 countries had achieved a minimum of 90% coverage of the vaccine. However, injuries caused by these vaccines are likely to impede the growth of the global market. In 2015, the U.S. recorded seven claims registered in the federal VICP (Vaccine Injury Compensation Program) on account of post-pertussis vaccination injuries and deaths, comprising three fatalities and four serious injuries.

There is a growing demand for vaccines to protect against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. These factors are projected to boost the market demand for this vaccine combination in the forecast period. Since 2012, UNICEF has obtained small quantities of DTaP vaccine for Armenia, procuring a supply from a single manufacturer. Nevertheless, since 2014, several countries, particularly MICs that usually self-procure, have expressed interest in obtaining aP-containing combination vaccines for their immunization programs through UNICEF, due to apparent difficulties in getting sufficient DTaP-containing combination vaccine supplies through their regular procurement channels.

Various initiatives undertaken by governments across the globe to promote the awareness of vaccination benefits through immunization programs are projected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By disease type, the use of the vaccine in treating Pertussis is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate of 7% during the forecast period as childhood vaccination is one of the safest and cost-effective ways for the pertussis-free environment.

Kinrix is forecasted to hold a significant share of the market with a growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019. In the U.S., coverage with DTaP vaccines differs across age groups. Vaccination coverage for children aged 19 to 35 months of age remains consistently high, at 95% for ≥3 DTaP dosages and 84.6% for ≥4 DTaP dosages reported in 2015. In 2014, according to the CDC, 28,660 cases of Pertussis were reported in the U.S.

The European and Asia Pacific markets follow North America in terms of market dominance.

Key participants include GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Protein Sciences Corporation, Novartis AG, Merch Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma U.S., Sanofi Aventis, AstraZeneca, and Emergent Biosolution Inc., among others.

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1284

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global DTaP Vaccine Market on the basis of disease type, product type, end-user, and region:

Disease Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Daptacel

Infanrix

Kinrix

Pediarix

Pentacel

Quaracel

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dtap-vaccine-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com