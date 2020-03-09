Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market to Reach USD 952.44 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market is estimated to reach USD 952.44 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidences of hereditary diseases, lung disorders, and rising pollution levels due to the high discharge of harmful chemicals are significant reasons for chronic respiratory diseases that are generating considerable demand for dry powder inhalers. Improved efficiency of dry powder inhalers and better results compared to alternative therapies is a driving factor that will aid market growth. Based on statistics, the rise in geriatric population base inclined to respiratory infections will boost market growth. A significant cause of lung disorders in teenagers and adults is the addiction to nicotine. An increase in variations of hormones due to the changing lifestyle, which can trigger the need for having an addiction, is also significant factors stimulating market demand.

Dry powder inhaler market in North America accounted for the largest share of the global market around 22.30% by 2019, which is driven by the presence of world-class healthcare infrastructure with technologically-advanced practice, rising occurences of respiratory problems, higher spending, stringent guidelines, and the high regional concentration of leading players. The U.S. will witness a growth in the North America Dry Powder Inhaler Industry, owing to the increasing prevalence of asthma and other respiratory diseases, along with the growing geriatric population. The adoption of new technologies will further propel the growth of dry powder inhaler devices.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The asthma segment is valued at USD 214.73 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 313.26 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, due to an increase in air pollution levels across the world and increasing incidence of asthma, particularly in developed countries.

Single-use devices are observing improved demand as they have the potential to overcome the challenges and offer a hygienic & clean device. This segment is valued at USD 411.2 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 589.17 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. A significant trend in the market is the demand for accessibility and easy handling of respiratory devices.

Multiple dry powder inhalers are popular among patients with respiratory diseases as an additional device for different places such as cars, homes, and job sites. With single-use dry powder inhalers, patients are allowed to carry the exact dose of inhalations needed in blister packs, which in turn promotes handling and comfort.

The chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) sector of the application segment accounts for a market share of nearly 21.50% by 2019. It is estimated to reach USD 212.22 million by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through the forecast years.

An increase in the incidence of respiratory disorders including, asthma and COPD, soaring levels of air pollution, especially in emerging countries, and an increase in per capita health care spending are the major factors increasing demand and utilization of dry powder inhalers worldwide.

An increase in the variations of hormones due to the changing lifestyle, which can trigger the need for having an addiction, will show an enhanced demand for dry powder inhaler industry growth.

The rise in the number of prescriptions for dried powder inhalers by hospitals owing to the growth rate of adoption shown by doctors boost market growth. Among the end-users segment, the hospital sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%. IT accounts for the largest market share of 46.41% by 2019. The growth in this market segment is due to the availability of these inhalers in pharmacies and the presence of robust business channels.

Lifestyle changes and rise in the occurrence of allergies and infections amongst the population has driven to an extended demand for dry powder inhalers in the overall market in Europe. Industrialization and excessive use of chemicals have further increased the occurrence of respiratory ailments in workers that have led to market development.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. It is anticipated to have the fastest growth, due to the rapidly emerging medical infrastructure, increasing expenses for healthcare, and rising medical tourism in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

Key participants include 3M, AstraZeneca Plc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Cipla Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, MannKind Corporation, and Vectura Group Plc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Dry Powder Inhaler Device Market on the basis of Type, Product, Application, End-User, and Region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Capsule based

Blister based

Reservoir/Cartridge based

Others

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Asthma

COPD

Diabetes

Hereditary diseases

Other

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Single dose

Multi-dose

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S.

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

