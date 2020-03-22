Disposable Syringes Market To Reach USD 11.61 Billion By 2027 | Braun Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG; Baxter International, Inc

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Disposable Syringes Market has an estimated value of USD 7.49 Billion in 2019, and with a CAGR of 5.6% is projected to reach USD 11.61 Billion by 2027.The market is mainly driven by the rising incidence of chronic illnesses requiring injections, the advancement of technology, incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, high amounts of investment, and improved R&D efforts. A disposable syringe is a small, simple piston pump based medical tool used to administer injections of intravenous drugs into the bloodstream or to draw a blood sample from a patient’s body.

Disposable syringes are used for various applications, most popular being, blood recovery, insulin injections, vaccinations, and anesthesia applications. There are multiple types of syringes that can be used by medical professionals as per the demand of the situation. Medication through disposable syringes is the best way to avoid infection. Unsafe safety practices such as reuse of syringes account for most of the infections, especially if not properly sanitized. Unsterilized needles are particularly a safety concern in poor or undeveloped areas where injections aren’t usually given the guidance of a medical professional. Therefore, disposable syringes are advised over reusable needles for any injection to prevent the risk of blood-borne diseases as it has been contaminated with infected blood.

Earlier, the medication system was not that developed, but in the modern and advanced time, better medication through disposable syringes is possible. It is highly appropriate for use in immunization by improving injection safety. The increasing prevalence of chronic ailments requiring subcutaneous administration, convenient and practical approach of equipment handling, predictable amount of drug to be delivered parentally, improved medical diagnosis, technical advancements in medical tools and equipment, increasing awareness among people, increase in diabetic population are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, the rise in environmental concern has led to the formation of strict regulations and norms. Disposable syringes can cause serious health hazards if not discarded properly. These are the major restraining factors that may hamper the market.

The report provides a basic overview of the market, including definitions, segmentation, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and industry chain structure. This market analysis also considers development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed, as well as cost structures are also analyzed. This report also shows supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Disposable Syringes market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 5.5% and 5.3% CAGR, respectively. The growing incidences of chronic illness that require injections is the key factor that accelerates the market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

As of 2019, the safety syringe segment dominates the market holding a whopping 3% market share because safety measures associated with disposable syringes are high to prevent the contact of contaminants and the skin.

The specialized syringe segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2020-2027, with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Based on end-use, hospitals held the largest market share, holding over 66.5% of the market in 2016 because of the frequent usage of needle and syringes by medical practitioners for drug administration and a significant increase in the diseases.

The diabetic care center segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment based on end-use during the forecast period 2020-2027 with a CAGR of 7.9% because of the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally and the development of self-injectable and injection pens.

North America is the highest revenue generator holding a market revenue share of 47.1% in 2019 due to the presence of target diseases, rising self-management awareness, and extensive research and development activities conducted within the region.

Europe held an over 25.6% share of the Global Disposable Syringes Market in 2019 due to an increased focus on health and increased demand for Botox in cosmetic surgery in the region.

Various limitations, like strict regulations on the disposal of plastic and biohazardous waste, are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants Braun Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG;Baxter International, Inc., Flextronics International Vita Needle Company, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk, UltiMed, Inc., Henke-Sass, Wolf, Covidien, Retractable Technologies, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company

Segments Covered in this Report

This report predicts revenue growth and CAGR at global, regional, and country levels, and analyzes the markets by studying the drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, products, uses, trends, market shares in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Disposable Syringes Market report based on product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

Safety Syringes

Pre-filled Syringes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Immunization Injections

Therapeutic Injections

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Blood collection centers

Diabetic centers

Veterinary Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



