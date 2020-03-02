Digital Mobile X-Ray Devices Market to Gain Tremendous Growth by 7.0% of CAGR till 2027 | Avail at CMI

Mobile X-ray devices are the trolley mounted imaging devices, which can be moved from one place to another. These devices adopt two technologies i.e. computed radiography and direct radiography. The mobile X-ray devices covered in this report include only digital mobile devices. Retrofit and refurbished devices are excluded from the scope of the report.

The global digital mobile X-ray devices market is estimated to account for US$ 2,767.0 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4,787.0 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for portable imaging devices is expected to propel growth of the global digital mobile X-ray devices market over the forecast period. Digital mobile X-ray devices are portable and help to avoid transports and extra movements of patients. These devices also reduce the number of visits required to the radiology department for chest, skeletal and abdominal X-ray examinations, which may otherwise cause discomfort among patients with severe health conditions. Radiograph examinations using mobile imaging equipment also offer less processing speed and eliminate long wait-times. Such advantages are expected to boost demand for digital mobile X-ray.

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Opportunities

Currently, the global digital mobile X-ray devices market is facing intense competition from re-manufactured and low cost equipment manufacturers in developing nations. The rising price-sensitivity in the healthcare has created an opportunity for new low scale equipment to replace with new advanced devices. Similarly, China-made low-cost medical devices have put downward price pressure. Thus, the growing adoption of low-cost and low-end imaging devices is limiting access to advanced imaging platforms.

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Restraints

Increasing pressure on healthcare budget in the U.S. is expected to hinder growth of the global digital mobile X-ray devices market. The U.S. has witnessed rapid increase in the use of advanced medical imaging technology in the recent past. Therefore, medical imaging systems have emerged as the highest contributor to the healthcare expenditure in the U.S. This has led to certain reductions in Medicare payments. These factors are expected to limit growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Mobile devices segment in the global digital mobile X-ray devices market was valued at US$ 2,370.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4,343.7 by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Mobile x-ray devices offer advantages such as ease of use, and they can be taken patient’s bedside. Moreover, manufacturers such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic, and others offer advanced mobile x-ray devices in the market.

The orthopaedic imaging segment held dominant position in the global digital mobile X-ray devices market in 2018, accounting for 38.2% share in terms of value, followed by chest imaging and dental imaging, respectively.

Prevalence of fractures and orthopedic disorders is increasing globally and x-rays are majorly used to trace such fractures or disorders in bones. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 2017, around 37.3 million falls occur every year, it may lead to fracture or bone injuries.

The hospitals segment held dominant position in the global digital mobile X-ray devices market in 2018, accounting for 31.8% share in terms of value, followed by radiology centers and outpatient clinics, respectively.

Patients often visit hospitals as a first priority for any medical care they need. Hospitals are well equipped with necessary medical equipment such as x-ray devices, and others to cater to medical needs of the patients. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

The market is also witnessing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in digital mobile X-ray devices. AI algorithms can be used to detect various modalities and can reduce the time required for diagnosis.

In the U.S., hospitals are adopting digital mobile X-ray devices. For instance, in January 2018, Hawarden Regional Healthcare, MercyOne Primghar Medical Center, and Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley each received grant funds from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust’s Rural Healthcare Program for purchasing Shimadzu MX8 digital mobile X-ray system and a fixed Shimadzu RADspeed Pro digital X-ray machine.

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global Toshiba Corporation, Carestream Health, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, MinXray Inc., Samsung, and KA Imaging.

Global Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market: Key Developments

November 2019: Canada-based KA Imaging announced its plans to launch Reveal, a portable digital X-ray detector capable of separating different energy levels

September 2019: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave clearance to Critical Care Suite, a platform on a mobile X-ray device developed in partnership with UC San Francisco and GE Healthcare’s Edison AI technology

Segmentation

By Product Type Mobile Devices Handheld Devices

By Technology Computed Radiography Direct Radiography

By Application Orthopaedic Imaging Chest Imaging Dental Imaging Others

By End-User Hospitals Radiology Centers Outpatient Clinics Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



