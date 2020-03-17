Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Reach USD 13.99 billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Based on the current analysis, the Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market was valued at USD 7.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.99 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3%. Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes obstacle that affects eyes. It’s caused by damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye (retina). Diabetic retinopathy usually affects both the eyes. As the condition progresses, diabetic retinopathy symptoms typically include; spots or dark strings floating in your vision (floaters)blurred vision, fluctuating vision, impaired color vision, dark or empty areas in your vision and also vision loss. Diabetic retinopathy damages the blood vessels within the retinal tissue, causing them to leak fluid and distort vision. Excess of sugar intake in blood can lead to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels that nourish the retina, cutting off its blood supply. As a result, the eye attempts to grow new blood vessels. Nonetheless, these new blood vessels do not mature properly and can leak easily. There are two types of diabetic retinopathy viz, early diabetic retinopathy and advanced diabetic retinopathy.

The line of treatment for diabetic retinopathy depends exclusively on the extremity of the condition and may require intraocular injections, anti-VEGF drugs, laser surgery, or vitrectomy. The growing incidence of diabetes, along with the rising incidence of blindness because of diabetes, is predicted to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in purchasing power and the dread of losing vision have augmented the expenditure by patients to get the necessary treatment. The availability of advanced technology and minimal pain-inducing laser procedure topped with quick recovery is likely to promote patients’ inclination to adopt surgical treatments. North American section accounted for the largest share of 36.8% due to the supportive compensation strategies, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes.

Key findings from the report

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the diabetic retinopathy market is expected to register itself as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 8.3%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India.

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy has registered the highest CAGR of 7.5% and is successful in dominating the market with a market share of 56%. The most common reason for blindness in people who have diabetes is non-proliferative.

According to the estimates of the screening conducted by the All India Ophthalmological Society, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in the data set collected by them was approximately calculated to 21.7%

World Health Organization in 2016, estimated that 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. WHO estimates that diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network (DRCR.net) conducts large multi-center trials to test new therapies for diabetic eye disease, and to compare different therapies. The network comprises more than 350 physicians practicing at more than 140 clinical sites across the country. They are private practice eye clinics, enabling the network to quickly bring innovative treatments from research into practice.

Approximately 1.5% of adults suffering from diabetes were affected by proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. in recent years.

The EyeArt Al Eye Screening System makes in-clinic, real-time DR screening possible for any physician which enables quick and accurate identification of patients with referable DR. diabetic retinopathy screening were increased from 0 to 1000 after the implementation of EyeArt Al Eye.

Among the distribution channels, hospitals and pharmacies have accounted for the largest share in the diabetic retinopathy market. Hospitals and pharmacies comprise of well-equipped diagnosis instruments which prove to be lucrative for this segment, thereby creating high demand in the market.

Segments covered in this market study

This report about the Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of industry trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, management, distribution channel, and region:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Management (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Distribution channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

Eye clinics

Hospital and pharmacies

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



