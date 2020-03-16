Dermatophytosis Treatment Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017 to 2025 | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Tinea Pharmaceuticals

The global market for dermatophytosis treatment is the focus of analysis of a recent market research report by TMR Research. The report is titled “Dermatophytosis Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017–2025.” The report states that the market will tread on a healthy growth path over the forecast period benefitting from the rising demand for dermatophytosis treatment from an increasing pool of patients falling prey to the condition owing to weak immune systems.

The rising global population of geriatrics across the globe is also working well for the market as old people are more vulnerable to infections. Moreover, other factors leading to the increased need for dermatophytosis treatment include the rising prevalence of the condition owing to increased cases of hospital-acquired diseases and sedentary lifestyles.

Geographically, the global dermatophytosis treatment market acquires a significant share in its revenue from developed regions such as North America and Europe. Factors such as the encouraging reimbursement policies, easy availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and high awareness among the population regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and available methods to treat the condition work in favor of the dermatophytosis treatment market in these regions.

The market in Asia Pacific is also among one of the most promising regional markets and has become highly profitable owing to an increased focus and support of governments on the development of healthcare facilities, increased rate of awareness, and rising disposable incomes of the populations in emerging economies in the region. A swiftly expanding medical tourism sector in emerging countries such as China and India also present promising growth prospects before the dermatophytosis treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global dermatophytosis treatment market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Novartis AG, NB Therapeutics, Inc., Quinnova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA, Tinea Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., AmDerma Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and Perrigo Company plc.

